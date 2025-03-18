© 2025 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In Black America
In Black America
In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.

A Conversation with Mike Jackson: Part One

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published March 18, 2025 at 3:37 PM CDT
Mike Jackson is a highly awarded television, film and podcast producer and the co-founder of Get Lifted Film Co., Get Lifted Books.
Mike Jackson is a highly awarded television, film and podcast producer and the co-founder of Get Lifted Film Co., Get Lifted Books.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Mike Jackson, Emmy and Tony® Award-winning film, theater, and television producer, co-founder and managing partner of Get Lifted Film Co., Get Lifted Books, and host of the new podcast WHY NOT ME?

Jackson is an innovative producer who is at the forefront of bringing underrepresented voices to the spotlight across different mediums through his work alongside his producing partner, E.G.O.T winner John Legend.
Tags
Life & Arts John Hanson
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content