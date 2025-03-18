A Conversation with Mike Jackson: Part One

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Mike Jackson, Emmy and Tony® Award-winning film, theater, and television producer, co-founder and managing partner of Get Lifted Film Co., Get Lifted Books, and host of the new podcast WHY NOT ME?

Jackson is an innovative producer who is at the forefront of bringing underrepresented voices to the spotlight across different mediums through his work alongside his producing partner, E.G.O.T winner John Legend.