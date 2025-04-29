In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.
‘The Flight of a Thousand Songbirds’ with Wiley P. Davis Jr.
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Wiley P. Davis, Jr., retired educator, educational and sports consultant, lifelong friend and author of ‘ The Flight of a Thousand Songbirds: A Family’s Courage Leads to a New Life.’
‘The Flight of a Thousand Songbirds’ chronicles the Coleman Family in their search for a better life for their children. Faced with two choices – live life as a sharecropper or travel north and face the unknown – Papa James and Essie Mae Coleman decided on the latter.