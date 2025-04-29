© 2025 KUT Public Media

In Black America
In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.

‘The Flight of a Thousand Songbirds’ with Wiley P. Davis Jr.

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published April 29, 2025 at 10:28 AM CDT
Profile photo of a man wearing a black cap and glasses.
Wiley P. Davis, Jr. is a retired educator and author of The Flight of a Thousand Songbirds: A Family’s Courage Leads to a New Life

A book cover of The Flight of a Thousand Songbirds by Wiley P. Davis.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Wiley P. Davis, Jr., retired educator, educational and sports consultant, lifelong friend and author of ‘ The Flight of a Thousand Songbirds: A Family’s Courage Leads to a New Life.’

‘The Flight of a Thousand Songbirds’ chronicles the Coleman Family in their search for a better life for their children. Faced with two choices – live life as a sharecropper or travel north and face the unknown – Papa James and Essie Mae Coleman decided on the latter.
Tags
Life & Arts In Black AmericaJohn HansonMigration
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
