‘The Flight of a Thousand Songbirds’ with Wiley P. Davis Jr.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Wiley P. Davis, Jr., retired educator, educational and sports consultant, lifelong friend and author of ‘ The Flight of a Thousand Songbirds: A Family’s Courage Leads to a New Life.’

‘The Flight of a Thousand Songbirds’ chronicles the Coleman Family in their search for a better life for their children. Faced with two choices – live life as a sharecropper or travel north and face the unknown – Papa James and Essie Mae Coleman decided on the latter.