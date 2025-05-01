Get Involved spotlight: Arthritis Foundation

From Arthritis Foundation, this month's Get Involved spotlight nonprofit:

Who is the Arthritis Foundation?

As Champions of Yes, we create opportunities to say Yes instead of No. Yes to fighting for our community and against the challenges we face. Yes to making connections that count. Yes to advancing research for better treatments and a cure. Be part of the world’s largest organization dedicated to improving the lives of people with arthritis.

Looking to Get Involved? We’ve Got a Spot for You!

Below are a few volunteer needs we have right now. But don’t worry if nothing jumps out—reach out to me and we’ll find something that’s a great fit for you, your friends, or your coworkers. Whether you’re looking to help for an hour or lead a whole project, there’s a place for everyone to make an impact!

Current Volunteer Needs

Walk to Cure Arthritis Event Volunteers – May 16-17, 2025- This is our biggest need right now—event volunteers who are ready to make a difference! From registration and setup to cheering on walkers and handing out T-shirts, every role helps make the Walk to Cure Arthritis a meaningful and memorable event. We’ve got flexible volunteer opportunities to match your availability and skillset. walktocurearthritis.org/Austin

Jingle Bell Run Committee Members – Back by popular demand, the Jingle Bell Run is making its return this December—after a three-year break, we’re bringing the holiday spirit (and the jingles) back to the streets!

We’re calling on our passionate running community and generous community leaders to help make this event shine. Our event committee members are the driving force behind the planning, execution, and fundraising success of signature events like the Walk to Cure Arthritis and now—the return of the Jingle Bell Run.

Juvenile Arthritis (JA) Days Leaders - Plan local, volunteer-led events that bring JA families together for fun, learning, and support. These special days make a big impact—and so can you. Whether you have event planning experience or just a passion to help, we’ll support you every step of the way.

Not sure where to start? Reach out to me directly—I’d love to help match you or your group with a role that fits your interests, schedule, and skills. Let’s make an impact together!

Michelle Miller, Arthritis Foundation

mmiller@arthritis.org

737-301-1383

Arthritis.org

