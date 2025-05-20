‘Unrig The Game’ with Vanessa P. Daniel

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Vanessa Priya Daniel, Social Justice Activist and Organizer and author of ‘Unrig The Game: What Women of Color Can Teach Everyone About Winning.’

In this country, many of the most significant social justice and environmental victories of our time have been spearheaded by women of color leaders. African American women founded Black Lives Matter, #MeToo, and the U.S. Reproductive Justice movement—three of the most influential social change efforts in decades.

