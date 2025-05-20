© 2025 KUT Public Media

In Black America
In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.

‘Unrig The Game’ with Vanessa P. Daniel

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published May 20, 2025 at 10:39 AM CDT
Portrait of a smiling woman with curly brown hair and round silver earrings.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Vanessa Priya Daniel, Social Justice Activist and Organizer and author of ‘Unrig The Game: What Women of Color Can Teach Everyone About Winning.’

In this country, many of the most significant social justice and environmental victories of our time have been spearheaded by women of color leaders. African American women founded Black Lives Matter, #MeToo, and the U.S. Reproductive Justice movement—three of the most influential social change efforts in decades.
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
