Live updates: More than 84,000 Election Day voters in Travis County cast a ballot by 5 p.m.

Collage by Deborah Cannon / KUT News The five candidates for mayor are Doug Greco (top left), Jeffery Bowen (bottom left), Kirk Watson (center), Kathie Tovo (center right) and Carmen Llanes Pulido.

If the race is close, it might be late into the night — or even days later — that we know the outcome of the presidential election. That's due to a combination of reasons, including long lines when polls close and mail-in ballots.

At the local level, it's also possible we won't know the results of some races because no candidate gets a majority (50% plus one) of the vote, which would trigger a runoff election.

Austin mayor and city council candidates must get a majority vote to win their races. A lot of candidates in one race — this year's mayoral race has five — could make a runoff more likely to happen.

The two candidates who get the most votes in this election would continue on to the runoff.

Current Mayor Kirk Watson and some council members won their seats in a 2022 runoff.

The runoff election for any city races this time around will take place on Dec. 14.