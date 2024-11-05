LIVE UPDATES
Live updates: More than 84,000 Election Day voters in Travis County cast a ballot by 5 p.m.
Election Day is here. There's plenty on the ballot – from the highly watched presidential race, a race for one of Texas' two Senate seats, Austin mayor and many local measures. We'll be here all day to provide you updates on key races in Travis, Hays and Williamson counties and more.
Results might not be in tonight and some Austin races could head to runoffs
If the race is close, it might be late into the night — or even days later — that we know the outcome of the presidential election. That's due to a combination of reasons, including long lines when polls close and mail-in ballots.
At the local level, it's also possible we won't know the results of some races because no candidate gets a majority (50% plus one) of the vote, which would trigger a runoff election.
Austin mayor and city council candidates must get a majority vote to win their races. A lot of candidates in one race — this year's mayoral race has five — could make a runoff more likely to happen.
The two candidates who get the most votes in this election would continue on to the runoff.
Current Mayor Kirk Watson and some council members won their seats in a 2022 runoff.
The runoff election for any city races this time around will take place on Dec. 14.
1 hour till polls close
Polls close at 7 p.m. across the Austin area. So, if you haven't voted yet, now is the time to make your way to a polling location.
As long as you are in line by 7 p.m., you will be able to cast your ballot. Not sure where to go? Check out the maps below for wait times in Travis, Williamson and Hays counties.
Travis County polling locations and wait times
Williamson County polling locations and wait times
Hays County polling locations and wait times
When will election results start coming in?
Polling places in different states close at different times on Election Day. In Texas, polls close at 7 p.m. local time. After that, counties will start reporting results — early voting results will trickle in first.
Keep in mind that the whole process can take a while, it’s normal to not know the winner of a race by the end of the night, and votes will keep coming in even days after.
Here are a few reasons why:
People in line to vote at the time that polls close are still entitled to vote, which could be hours after closing time if the lines are long.
In Texas, most mail-in ballots are accepted until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, if they’re postmarked by Election Day. Military and overseas voters have even later deadlines.
Here’s a breakdown of how counting ballots works in Texas from The Texas Tribune and Votebeat.
Wondering why media organizations, and not the government, are calling races on Election Night? Many states have weeks-long processes to officially certify their results. News organizations have historically been the ones to call races based on a combination of data and reporting. The Associated Press has called races for more than 170 years.
NPR partners with the AP for election results. Here’s a deep dive on NPR and the AP’s process.
Travis County District Attorney José Garza has a likely path to victory today after contentious primary
Travis County voters will decide whether to reelect District Attorney José Garza on Election Day.
Garza faces Republican Daniel Betts. Historically, Republican challengers have faced an uphill sled in the reliably blue county, but that’s not to say Garza has had an easy path this election cycle.
Garza had a messy challenge in the primary. His then-opponent Jeremy Sylestine outfundraised him 6 to 1, was backed by Travis County Republicans – and even an Elon Musk-backed PAC.
In today's general election, Garza has a likely path to victory. He defeated his last Republican challenger in 2020 with 70% of the vote.
Elsewhere on the county ballot, a handful of Democratic judges and other Travis County officials will cruise to victory unopposed. All told, 14 Democratic judges face no opposition in Travis County. Travis County Commissioners Jeff Travillion and Ann Howard are also running unopposed, as well as Sheriff Sally Hernandez, County Attorney Delia Garza and all five constables.
That trend extends to the statewide ballot, where Austin area state representatives Gina Hinojosa, James Talarico, Lulu Flores have all effectively won reelection.
Longtime State Rep. Donna Howard faces a challenge from Libertarian Daniel McCarthy, and State Rep. Sheryl Cole faces Republican Nikki Kosich in District 46, though those candidates have historically easily held on to their seats.
But not all legislative Democrats are safe.
In Western Travis County, State Rep. Vikki Goodwin faces a potentially close race against Republican Scott Firsing in District 47. Goodwin narrowly fended off a Republican challenger in the swing district in 2020. Goodwin first won the seat in 2018, upsetting Republican State Rep. Paul Workman, who held it for three terms.
Another Austin-area Texas House seat is up for grabs, as well.
State Rep. Ellen Troxclair, the only Republican elected official in Travis County, faces Democrat Dwain Handley and Independent Kodi Sawin to hold on to Texas’ 19th District. Troxclair’s district covers a sliver of Travis County, along with Blanco, Burnet, Gillespie and Kendall counties, and she easily defeated her opponent in 2022.
The Hays County sheriff candidates on school safety issues
Hays County voters are deciding between Democrat Alex Villalobos and Republican Anthony Hipolito for sheriff.
In Hays County, the sheriff’s office has been at the forefront of issues concerning local school districts, including launching campaigns for fentanyl awareness and dealing with violent threats to campuses. The sheriff’s office also oversees school resource officers.
Regarding the uptick in threats to school campuses this school year, Villalobos said he believes the department should help tackle the bigger picture.
“We gotta get down to the root issues on why students feel compelled to do some of the things that they’re doing,” he said. “Not just arrest or investigate, and we discipline and we move on.”
Hipolito stressed the need to educate students and bring awareness to the seriousness of school threats.
“If we have to make an example out of these kids by putting them in jail, we’re going to continue to do that because the message has to be clear,” he said.
Read what else the candidates had to say about school safety issues.
Meet the candidates running to oversee Texas' oil and gas industry
One of the races you'll find on your ballot is a statewide contest for a Texas Railroad commissioner seat. The agency oversees Texas' oil and gas industry.
Some challengers to the Republican incumbent are seeking to reform an agency that, they say, has fallen under the control of the very industry it regulates.
You'll find these candidates on your ballot:
- Katherine Culbert, Democrat
- Hawk Dunlap, Libertarian
- Eddie Espinoza, Green Party
- Christi Craddick, Republican (incumbent)
Nervous voters find relatively short wait times at Kyle City Hall
Dozens of voters have passed through the doors of Kyle City Hall this afternoon to cast their ballots, where the average wait time is over 20 minutes according to Hays County's live Election Day dashboard.
Voter Karen Campos said several races brought her to the polls today, including the ballot measure for Proposition A, a proposed $440-million transportation bond in Hays County. Campos said she understands the need for road construction and maintenance in the county but feels it's a lot of money.
"I was a little on the fence about it," she said.
The road bond and its 31 proposed projects have received criticism from county residents. Signs asking voters to vote "no" are at polling locations across the county.
It took Campos 30 minutes to get through the line at city hall, and she was still unsure about the proposition when she got to the booth.
She did not want to disclose what she ultimately voted for, but said she feels "hopeful" about the election and would welcome "positive change."
Another Kyle resident, Alondra Brito, cast her ballot at Kyle City Hall after the line had gotten a little shorter. She said she was familiar with the presidential candidates but didn't know much about the other races on the ballot.
“I’m not really into politics,” Brito said. “So I kinda just went with what I thought was best.”
She said said she felt nervous.
“A lot could change and you just never know what to prepare for,” she said.
UT students can take a shuttle to other polling locations to avoid long lines at the Texas Union
UT Austin students have options if they run into long lines when they head out to vote at the Texas Union today.
They can also hop on a shuttle to a polling location with a shorter line — either to Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary or the Travis County Civil and Family Courts Facility.
Volunteer Mary Kay Hanson is riding the shuttle to the seminary all day to help keep things moving.
“Basically, we’re the older people on the bus,” she said with a laugh, gesturing to a fellow volunteer.
Hanson said she’s been involved in politics most of her life, and jumped at the chance to help young adults make their voice heard at the polls.
“I love politics,” she said. “I’ve been active since Kennedy, basically.”
The shuttle service is organized by University Democrats, but the organization’s president, Brian Peña, said it’s a nonpartisan service. Volunteers are asked to maintain neutrality when interacting with voters and to focus conversations on the logistics of getting folks to the polls.
Peña said the idea for the shuttle came during the 2022 midterm elections, when the line at the union stretched on for hours.
“We realized that there was something that needed to happen,” he said. “So we did it ourselves.”
Peña said the shuttles make their route roughly every 15 minutes, and have the capacity to move up to 500 voters every hour. The shuttles also ran on Friday, Nov. 2, the last day of early voting, and carried around 2,000 people to the polls.
Peña also credited volunteers like Hanson with making the service work. He said it was “a lot of older folks” who stepped up to the plate.
“These folks decided their best use of time was being out here getting students to vote,” he said.
Where do Austin's mayoral candidates stand on public safety issues?
Austin has seen meteoric growth over the past decade and a half, and its police department has found itself rethinking its priorities to address public safety amid the influx of newcomers.
KUT News asked the five candidates for Austin mayor where they stand on the issues of police staffing, crime and safety, law and order, 911 response, the police labor contract and how they would broadly address public safety during a potential term in office.
Click each candidate's name to read what they said.
- Kathie Tovo
- Kirk Watson
- Doug Greco
- Carmen Llanes Pulido
- Jeffery Bowen did not respond to KUT's questionnaire
30 minutes to vote at Buda Oaks polling location in Hays County
I'm at Buda Oaks, a polling location here in Buda!
Sean Martinez said it took him 30 minutes to cast his ballot. He said he had the day off, so the wait time wasn’t too bad for him.
"I vote for those who can't," he said.
Where do Austin's mayoral candidates stand on transportation issues?
Austin's mayor plays a powerful role in shaping how we get around the city and has an influential voice at City Hall. The City Council gets to appoint one of its own to the Austin Transit Partnership, the agency designing and building a multibillion-dollar light-rail network. So far, that's always been the mayor.
KUT News asked all the candidates about some of the biggest transportation issues including Project Connect, the I-35 expansion, the airport expansion, the fight to reduce congestion on roads, and the push for more road space for cyclists and pedestrians (and buses).
Click each candidate's name to read what they said.
Mayoral campaigns are making a final push at Southpark Meadows polling place
Southpark Meadows was one of the busiest polling stations late Tuesday morning with some voters saying they waited 30 minutes to cast a ballot — even though nearby polling stations had no lines.
Those lines at Southpark Meadows are a draw for political campaigns looking to make a last minute pitch.
Austin Mayoral candidate Carmen Llanes Pulido was standing just outside the 100 foot campaign-free zone and talking to voters.
"This location in Southpark Meadows has been one of the busiest throughout early voting, and here on Election Day we're seeing it as well," she said. "I think it's a sort of underestimated site."
Campaigns for mayoral hopefuls Kathie Tovo and Doug Greco were also making last second pitches as voters headed in to cast a ballot.
Voters with whom KUT spoke said their top priorities included the economy and abortion rights with draws being candidates for U.S. president and U.S. senator from Texas. Several folks voting at Akins High School said they were there to weigh in on the Austin ISD tax rate election.
“I was hoping to see some improvement with Austin ISD,” he Alex Loreto, who was born and raised in Austin. “We are sending (a lot) of money to other districts… and it's time to bring back that money to Austin and invest in our actual schools, teachers and buildings. I’m tired of putting my money into someone else’s district.”
AISD schools are closed to students today, but teachers and staff are working. Some stood in line waiting to cast ballots.
This Williamson County woman got to vote where she works
Lori Ferguson said she arrived at NorthStar Georgetown, her workplace and polling location, at around 5:30 a.m. so she could be the first in line to vote. Now, she's helping direct others to the polls. There is a steady stream of people voting here today, but there aren't any big crowds or lines. Right now, it's about a 0-15 minute wait.
Meet Lori Ferguson. She's the lifestyle coordinator at NorthStar Georgetown, a 55+ adult living facility, which also happens to be a polling location today.
Lori told me she's decided to work from a bench outside the facility today, so she can help direct voters to the polls.
Where do Austin’s mayoral candidates stand on housing issues?
The biggest impact of Austin’s transformation from a college town to a hub for tech companies is, arguably, the city’s housing prices. Since 2000, the median price of rent has more than doubled and a larger share of renters spend more than a third of their income on rent and utilities.
Housing policies are largely governed by local elected officials, so as voters head to the polls, it's helpful to know what candidates are thinking about housing.
While the mayor’s vote does not outweigh those of any council member, the person in this role leads the body. KUT News sent the five mayoral candidates four questions about housing affordability, land use changes, rent assistance and homelessness. We also included an open-ended question: What would be your biggest housing policy as mayor?
Click each candidate's name to read what they said.
- Kirk Watson
- Kathie Tovo
- Doug Greco
- Carmen Llanes Pulido
- Jeffery Bowen did not respond to KUT's questionnaire
Travis County Proposition A is about affordable child care
Travis County is asking voters to approve a tax rate increase this election to address the growing need for affordable child care.
The ballot measure — Travis County Proposition A — comes at a cost to taxpayers. If the 2.5 cent per $100 valuation tax rate increase passes, it’ll add about $126 to the average Travis County homeowner’s annual property tax bill. (Renters will indirectly pay for that added cost through their rent.)
Here's what the money from the measure would go to if it's approved:
- Fund about 1,900 new slots for infants and toddlers, and 3,900 slots for after-school and summer programs
- Fill funding gaps in the state’s child care subsidy program
- Help child care centers expand their hours beyond the typical 9-5 workday
- Create a program that would incentivize companies to make child care an employee benefit
What people are saying about child care in Travis County:
- Travis County Judge Andy Brown estimates almost 3,000 kids under 3 lack access to child care, and there’s a two-year-long waitlist for affordable options.
- According to Texas Workforce Commission, the Austin area has the most expensive child care costs in the state, above more populated metro areas including Dallas and Houston.
- For reference: the average annual cost is about $13,000 — comparable to the cost of a year of in-state tuition at UT Austin.
More than 30,000 people have cast their ballots in Travis County today
Some lines at the polls might look empty this morning but don’t be fooled!
As of 10 a.m., over 30,000 people voted in person in Travis County according to the County Clerk’s Office.
They are expecting more than 100,000 people to cast ballots today.
No line at Bedichek Middle School
Very fast voting right now at Bedichek Middle School. A poll worker said it was quite busy earlier this morning with waits up to about 20 mins.
"I'm a bit worried," she said half-joking about how quiet it is now. But she said it will probably pick up over lunch and this evening
Why are you voting? Here's what some people told us
While there are many races on the ballot this year, some people are in line for specific measures. Here's what a few people shared after voting at the Pan Am Rec Center this morning.
Donna Vera works at Zavala Elementary and said she came out to vote "for the president and mostly for Prop A.”
Donna Vera, who works at an Austin elementary school, was the only person I met this morning who said a local issue motivated her to vote. She supported AISD's Prop A. "Our teachers will get more pay (...) they work so hard teaching."
Conner Kraft said he always votes out of a sense of civic duty. This election is “a big one after the past few years ... especially after Biden dropping out midway through. The big thing is just everyone should vote.”
Weston Sabattus also voted this morning, but said he doesn’t expect to know the results of the presidential race today.
“I think it’s gonna come down to Pennsylvania, Wisconsin. I think it will take toward the end of the week to count. I think by the end of the day we’ll have a good idea but it won’t be official till Friday?”
Austin-area educators ask voters to approve tax rate to bump up pay
The school boards in Austin ISD and Manor ISD each called tax rate elections for Nov. 5 to help cover the cost of raising staff salaries. Both districts are facing multimillion-dollar budget deficits.
And they're not alone. According to the Texas Association of School Business Officials, the school boards for more than 50 public school districts in the state put VATREs on the ballot last year.
TASBO Deputy Executive Director Amanda Brownson said the main reason boards ask voters to approve a new tax rate is because public school funding isn’t keeping up with inflation.
How large are the deficits?
- Austin ISD has a $119 million budget deficit. If the tax rate election fails, the only pay increase full-time employees will get this school year is a one-time payment of $500.
- Manor ISD has a $20.8 million deficit but managed to afford a 1% raise for staff. The district plans to offer higher raises if voters approve its proposed tax rate.
How much would the propositions raise if approved?
- In Austin ISD, an approved tax increase would generate $171 million in new revenue for Austin ISD, but the district will only keep $41 million of it. The rest is subject to the state’s recapture system, which redistributes what the state’s school finance formulas say is excess funding from property wealthy school districts to ones with lower property values.
- In Manor ISD, the new tax rate, if approved, would generate $4.8 million in new revenue. The district is not subject to the recapture program.
KUT News spoke with teachers in both districts about how they're looking at these tax rate elections, as well as a group of former trustees that has raised concerns about the election and the state's recapture program.
17 candidates are running to represent Austin’s City Council districts
You will see one of these races on your ballot only if you live in Districts 2, 4, 6, 7 or 10.
Not sure which district you’re in? Check out this map.
We asked all the candidates to come to the station to tell us where they stand on three big issues: housing, transit and homelessness. Twelve of them participated.
To watch the video responses from your district's candidates, click the link below:
Note: We invited all candidates to record these videos as a way to introduce themselves to potential voters. We didn’t fact-check their statements, and we don’t endorse their positions.
5 people are running to become Austin's next mayor
The Austin mayoral race is one of the biggest local races on the ballot for city residents. Throughout the election season, we spoke with the candidates about their views on transportation, housing and public safety issues.
Want to read up on the candidates? Here is KUT News' past coverage:
- Kirk Watson — the incumbent since 2022. Watson previously served as mayor from 1997 to 2001, when he stepped down to run for state office. He served as a state senator for more than 13 years before returning to the job of mayor.
- Kathie Tovo — a former City Council member. Tovo served from 2011 to 2023, representing parts of downtown and Central Austin. She was mayor pro tem from 2015 to 2018, taking on the duties of the mayor when he was absent.
- Carmen Llanes Pulido — leader of the local advocacy group Go Austin/Vamos Austin. Llanes Pulido grew up in East Austin and has been a voice around quality of life issues, including affordable housing, disaster preparedness, and how those matters impact underserved communities.
- Doug Greco — former lead organizer and executive director of Central Texas Interfaith. Greco was head of Central Texas Interfaith for 12 years. The nonprofit addresses issues that impact the well-being of families, such as homelessness and affordability.
- Jeffery Bowen — owner of a small construction company in Austin. Bowen is also a member of the Austin Neighborhood Association. He serves on the city's board of adjustment and has lived in Austin for at least 35 years, according to his application.
Travis County wait times
If you get to a polling place and the line is long, you can use the map below to see if wait times are shorter at another location nearby.
You can vote at any polling place in Travis County
It's Election Day. The Randalls at Brodie is once again the busiest polling location in my part of town. But remember, you don't have to vote in your neighborhood! You can vote anywhere in the County. Check out the Travis County Elections website and look for GREEN locations.
What you can and can't bring to the polls
First thing, first. You're going to need an accepted form of identification to vote.
Be sure to have one of these before you head to the polls:
- Texas driver's license
- Texas election identification certificate
- Texas personal identification card
- Texas handgun license
- U.S. military identification card with your picture
- U.S. citizenship certificate with your picture
- U.S. passport
If you're between the ages of 18 and 69, these IDs can be expired up to four years. If you are 70 or older, your ID can be expired for any length of time.
Trying to remember who you want to vote for? Write it down
Cellphones, cameras, laptops and any type of recorder are not allowed within 100 feet of a polling place. If you have your phone, you'll be asked to put it in your pocket or bag, so do not rely on it to help you vote. Instead, print out or write down notes you need for filling out your ballot.
What you wear matters — to some extent
Electioneering is prohibited in Texas, which means you can't wear a T-shirt, hat or any accessory related to a candidate, political party or measure that is currently on the ballot.
However, if you're still in the Halloween spirit or want to vote in drag, both of those are allowed, as reported by KUT's Maya Fawaz.
Polls are open!
Polls opened at 7 a.m. across Texas this morning.
Travis County has one of the highest percentages of registered voters in the state, with 96.3% of eligible voters registered. After early voting ended, 480,000 people — or roughly 52% — of voters had cast their ballots.
If you did not cast your ballot during early voting, today is your last chance to do so for this election. Travis County Clerk Dyana Limon-Mercado told KUT's Luz Moreno-Lozano that between 100,000 and 200,000 people are expected to vote today and they "should expect to wait in a line."
But remember, as long as you're in line by 7 p.m. you will be able to cast your ballot.
Election Day is here! Follow along for coverage in the Austin area
Today is Election Day! In addition to the presidential race, Texans will vote for a U.S. senator and weigh in on a number of statewide positions.
In Austin, voters will choose a candidate for mayor, Travis County district attorney and a couple of City Council seats. They will also decide whether to say yes or no to multimillion-dollar funding proposals for schools and child care.
If you're heading to the polls, be sure to check out our county-specific voter guides before you get there.
Stick with us throughout the day for updates from our reporters, as well as resources on where to vote and how your vote will be counted.
Remember, polls are open until 7 p.m. and as long as you are in line by then, you will still be allowed to cast your ballot.