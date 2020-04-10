Mobile Guide

Listen on Your iOS or Android Devices

KUT and KUTX can be streamed to your iOS or Android smartphone or tablet using our custom applications.

Download the KUT iOS app here:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/kut-90.5-austins-npr-station/id1129873118?mt=8

Download the KUT Android app here:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=edu.utexas.android.kut

Download the KUTX iOS app here:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/kutx-98.9-austin-music/id1129872826?mt=8

Download the KUTX Android app here:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=edu.utexas.android.kutx

kut.org is a mobile-friendly site. When viewing it on a tablet or smartphone you will be presented with a condensed version of the site with just the most-recent news content presented. You'll still have access to all the site content through the menu in the upper right corner. To listen to our online audio streams, click the black Listen Live band across the top. This will open a new window giving you the choices of all three of our stations--KUT, KUTX and Alt Latino.

More About Our Streams

We provide multiple stream types for all our channels. MP3 and AAC+ streams are available for all stations, and KUT also has an HLS stream available. You can find the direct URLs to all our streams under the Links to All Our Stream Types section on our How To Listen page.