Officials: Gunman Kills 9 At Oregon Community College

Update 9:40 p.m. Eastern:Federal authorities say the gunman is among the 10 people killed in a shooting at an Oregon college. Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin says seven others were injured when the gunman opened fire Thursday at Umpqua Community College. Earlier, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said 13 people were killed. It was unclear what led to the discrepancy.

A gunman opened fire at an Oregon community college Thursday, killing at least seven people and wounding 20, authorities said.

The shooting happened at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, about 180 miles south of Portland. The local fire district advised people via Twitter to stay away from the school. It later tweeted that there were “multiple casualties” but did not elaborate.

State police Lt. Bill Fugate told KATU-TV that seven to 10 people were dead and at least 20 others hurt. A photographer for the Roseburg News-Review newspaper said he saw people being loaded into multiple ambulances and taken to the local hospital.

Andrea Zielinski, a spokeswoman for Douglas County Sheriff’s office, told The Associated Press: “There’s no more threat.”

Zielinski would not say whether a suspect was apprehended or dead.

The school has about 3,000 students. Its website was down Thursday, and a phone message left at the college was not immediately returned.

State police and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately return calls from The Associated Press seeking details.

The sheriff’s office reported on Twitter that it received a call about the shooting at 10:38 a.m.

Students and faculty members were being bused to the Douglas County Fairgrounds, the sheriff’s office said.

A spokeswoman for the Oregon department that oversees community colleges in the state said she had not received any detailed information about the shooting.

“It’s extremely concerning and sad,” said Endi Hartigan, spokeswoman for the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission.

The rural town of Roseburg lies west of the Cascade Mountains in an area where the timber industry has struggled. In recent years, officials have tried to promote the region as a tourist destination for vineyards and outdoor activities.

Guest

Rob Manning, reporter and producer at Oregon Public Broadcasting. He tweets @RManning47.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.