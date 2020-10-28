Here's A Look At The Williamson County Races On The Ballot This Election

Williamson County has grown from being a place of mostly commuters to a place where many have found a permanent home and jobs. While it’s historically been a conservative county, a number of Democrats have filled big seats in recent years.

Early voters are turning out in record-shattering numbers this election. More than 50% of the county’s registered voters have already cast ballots.

Here’s a look at some of the races Williamson County voters are deciding at the polls.

Williamson County Sheriff

Republican Robert Chody is seeking a second term. He faces Democrat Mike Gleason, who worked for 24 years in various positions at the sheriff's office – including as assistant chief deputy and captain of patrol services– before retiring in 2016.

The race has garnered a lot of attention in large part because of Chody, his contract with the reality TV show "Live PD,” and his seeming acceptance of use-of-force practices in the department.

Chody was indicted last month by a Williamson County grand jury on charges of tampering with evidence in the case of Javier Ambler, a Black man from Pflugerville who died in deputies' custody in 2019. He is accused of destroying a video recorded by “Live PD” that showed deputies repeatedly tasing Ambler, though he said he had a heart condition.

Many people called for Chody’s resignation when the video surfaced, but he refuses to step down and maintains that he is innocent.

Texas House

Democrats who picked up seats in 2018 are hoping to hold on to them this election. In House District 52 – which covers Round Rock, Hutto and Taylor – incumbent James Talarico faces Republican Lucio Valdez. And in HD 136 – which encompasses an area of Northwest Austin, Cedar Park and Leander – incumbent John Bucy III is being challenged by Republican Mike Guevara and Libertarian Brian Elliott.

Republican Terry Wilson, who was elected to represent HD 20 in 2016, faces Democrat Jessica Tiedt, who ran unsuccessfully for Williamson County clerk in 2018. The district includes most of Williamson County (except for the area around Round Rock, Hutto and Taylor).

Commissioners Court

In Precinct 1, Democratic incumbent Terry Cook is trying to remain the sole Democrat on the five-member court. She is being challenged by Republican Nikki Gonzalez. The precinct encompasses a southern portion of Williamson County, between Round Rock and Cedar Park.

Republican incumbent Valerie Covey is on the ballot for Precinct 3, which includes Georgetown, Weir and Jarrell, and some parts of Leander and Round Rock. Covey has been the Precinct 3 county commissioner for 13 years. Democrat Sharon Cummings hopes to unseat her.

