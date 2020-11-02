To Our Audience: What You Can Expect From KUT On Election Night (And The Days That Might Follow)

Providing accurate, fair, nonpartisan journalism is our call every day of the year at KUT.

As our nation prepares for a historic election night that may not yield conclusive results for days, we wanted to share with you what the KUT News and Texas Standard teams are doing to ensure our audience receives accurate, timely and fair stories about the 2020 election on all our platforms.

We understand our responsibility is to keep you informed and, in an environment full of competing voices, help you discern what’s important for you and your loved ones. So here's our commitment to you: