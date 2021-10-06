© 2021 KUT

News

4 people injured in shooting at Mansfield ISD's Timberview High School

KERA | By Domini Davis,
Bret Jaspers
Published October 6, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT

Several local police forces are working together with federal agents to uncover the details behind a shooting Wednesday morning at Timberview High School.

Arlington police say four people were injured in the shooting that took place on school building's 2nd floor. Three people were transported to are hospitals.

Arlington police have identified 18-year-old student Timothy George Simpkins as a person of interest. He is reported to be driving a silver Dodge Charger with the license plate PFY6260.

A Mansfield ISD employee told KERA the building has been cleared and no visitors are being permitted on campus.

The school district has set up a parent reunification point at the Center for Performing Arts at 1110 W. Debbie Ln. As students are released they will be bussed to that location.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

NewsSchool Shootings
