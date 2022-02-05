Citywide boil-water notice issued for Austin Water customers

A citywide boil-water notice has been issued due to issues at Austin Water's largest treatment plant. Mayor Steve Adler said it "appears this will be over in a couple of days."

In a statement Saturday evening, the city said the Ullrich Water Treatment Plant is currently out of service and customers should lower their indoor water use. Outdoor water use is prohibited, the city said. To make up for one of its plants being offline, Austin Water is increasing production at its two other treatment plants.

City officials say residents should boil tap water vigorously for at least two minutes before using it for drinking or cooking (the minute starts when the water begins to bubble). The city says people should boil water used for brushing teeth, making ice, washing raw foods and the preparation of drinks and water for pets. Residents should throw away ice that was made during the boil-water notice.

Tap water can be used for bathing and showering, officials say, but be careful not to swallow any water. "Use caution when bathing babies and young children," the city says. "Consider giving them a sponge bath to reduce the chance of them swallowing water."

In an evening news conference, Austin Water Director Greg Meszaros says the problem at the treatment plant is not related to this week's winter storm. Last February, during a historic winter storm, most of the city had low water pressure or no water at all after the Ullrich plant lost electricity.

On Saturday, crews observed a "turbidity spike" at the plant and informed the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Turbidity, Meszaros says, is a measurement of the clarity of water — a "highly regulated part of the water industry."

Austin Water's director said the problem came from an internal process at the treatment plant and was not caused by anything in the water the city uses from the Colorado River.

Meszaros says there is no indication there has been a contamination of the city's water supply. “We feel this is a low-risk event, but nonetheless it is a mandatory boil-water notice for the city that we’re working through today," he said. Meszaros said he expects the boil-water notice to last "probably about the next two days."

There will be two water distributions available starting Saturday night — one at the Glen Bell Service Center at 3907 S. Industrial Dr. in Southeast Austin and another at the North Service Center at 901 W. Koenig Lane. There will be a water truck available for residents with larger containers. Meszaros said there will be many distribution sites opening Sunday, but did not specify where.

"We all need to do our part when something like this happens, and we will," Mayor Adler said in a statement. "We can also be frustrated, as I am, that there's yet another situation to deal with. We can be thankful, too, that the situation was noticed quickly and steps taken, any public health risk is very, very small."

The notice and water use restrictions are also in effect for retail customers of Austin Water Wholesale Districts and Utilities, including:



Night Hawk

Travis County WCID 10

Windermere

Creedmoor-Maha WSC

Morningside

Rivercrest

San Leanna

Marsha WSC

Wells Branch MUD

Northtown MUD

Manor

Rollingwood

Sunset Valley

High Valley

Mid-Tex Utilities

North Austin MUD 1

