Travis GOP sues county elections department over lack of bipartisan staff

The Travis County Republican Party is suing the Travis County Elections Division, claiming the county is not meeting bipartisan staffing rules at polling locations.

The suit was filed in a Travis County District Court on Tuesday against Dyana Limon-Mercado, in her role as the county clerk and election administrator.

The Texas Elections Code requires each polling location’s lead presiding judge and alternate judge to be affiliated or aligned with different political parties. It also requires, if possible, that the county select poll workers from different parties.

The presiding judge is in charge of the management and conduct of the polling place, which includes designating working hours and duties for poll workers. Poll workers greet and check in voters and assist with other ballot issues.

The county’s election department is operating 42 early voting locations across Travis County.

But the county’s republican party is claiming there are not enough Republican election judges assigned to each location.

Matt Mackowiak, who chairs the Travis County Republican Party, says there are 10 early voting polling locations that have no Republican alternate judges. He also says half of all early voting locations have no Republican poll workers either for the morning or evening shifts.

And Election Day, Mackowiak says, is just as bad, with about two in five polling locations where no Republican poll workers have been assigned.

“It is totally unacceptable that large portions of our county have no Republican election judges assigned, despite our providing far more than the number of available workers needed,” Mackowiak said. “This is an egregious example, and we look forward to our day in court.”

This lawsuit is part of a trend across the country of Republican and conservative groups filing lawsuits challenging the integrity of elections. In August, the Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit against Detroit, alleging that city officials haven't hired enough Republican poll workers.

The Travis County lawsuit asks the judge to replace Democratic and unaffiliated election officials with people from a list of over 900 potential Republican election workers the party submitted to the county clerk.

Early voting ends Friday. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

In a written statement, Limon-Mercado’s office said it is aware of the allegations and is working with the Travis County Attorney’s Office to respond accordingly.

“Our office remains committed to administering an election that is accessible to all eligible voters,” she said.