Allyson Ortegon is the Williamson County reporter for KUT. Previously, Allyson covered Texas politics and policy, and broadly, the Austin community, during internships and fellowships with KUT, The Alcalde Magazine and The Texas Tribune. She also covered the Texas Legislature for the Texas Newsroom, with stories running on NPR member stations around the state. She is an alumna of the NPR Next-Generation Radio Project, hosted by NPR and KUT.

Allyson graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a secondary concentration in business. She reported across radio, television and print media for student publications including The Daily Texan and Texas Student Television. She is originally from Cibolo, Texas, where she wrote for the Schertz Magazine, a local magazine near her hometown. She speaks Spanish and is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.