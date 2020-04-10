© 2020 KUT

Audrey McGlinchy

City Hall, Housing and Affordability Reporter
Audrey McGlinchy is the City Hall, Housing and Affordability reporter at KUT. Her work has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered and The Third Coast International Audio Festival's podcast. Raised outside Philadelphia (Go Eagles!), Audrey holds English and journalism degrees from Wesleyan University and the City University of New York. While completing her master's degree, she interned at the New York Times Magazine.

