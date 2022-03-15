Julián Aguilar
After Paxton said the lawsuit was politically motivated, the attorney general announced his office is investigating a state bar’s nonprofit arm for allegedly aiding “a mass influx” of undocumented immigrants.
More than half of Texas is in extreme or exceptional drought conditions, leaving climatologists hoping for more rain during the months ahead.
The decision comes after more than 20 states sued to block the end of the pandemic-era policy that rapidly expels migrants back to their home countries. Texas filed a separate lawsuit last week that is still pending.
A day after a federal judge ruled face coverings can’t be required on airplanes and other public transportation, some Texans cheered the decision. But others said they’re still on the fence as COVID lingers.
Border agency chief says Abbott 'not adequately' coordinating with feds, locals about migrant busingU.S. Customs and Border Protection insisted in a press release that the agency has a shared interest in safe and orderly immigration processes, but that Gov. Greg Abbott isn’t communicating with it on the state’s operations.
Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke toured an empty warehouse Tuesday to highlight how the stoppage of trade at the state's Southern border is hurting Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott fired back and said his Democratic rival is in “denial” about the situation on the border.