Reese Oxner | The Texas Tribune
-
At least four conferences were canceled in Austin because of the lack of a statewide mask mandate. The cancellations have caused the Austin Hilton hotel to lose out on $350,000 of revenue, according to Austin Convention Enterprises.
-
Gov. Greg Abbott said there is an even greater urgency this legislative session to pass laws expanding gun rights because of Biden’s presidency.
-
In less than two months, the country doubled its total number of infections, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
-
The blast could be felt for miles and damaged nearby buildings. The FBI is now leading the investigation, working with local police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
-
Texas lawmakers voted to remove the word "Negro" from geographic features in 1991. But a federal board blocked the proposed name changes, and since then, almost none of them have been changed.
-
Children make up at least 1 in 11 reported U.S. cases, according to a new report.
-
The state is the first in U.S. to reach the grim benchmark as the nation faces a widespread surge in infections.