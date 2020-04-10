Riane Roldan is the Hays County reporter for KUT. Previously, Riane covered politics, immigration and the environment during internships at The Texas Tribune and the Austin American-Statesman.

Riane graduated from Emerson College with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and grew up in Miami, where she attended Miami Dade College. Born to Cuban and Chilean families, she speaks Spanish and is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

Riane is also an alumnus of the Chips Quinn Scholars Program for Diversity in Journalism and won the first place award for in-depth reporting from the Florida College Press Association Miami.

