Politics

Perry Got Much More Merck Money Than He Let On

By Peter Overby
Published September 13, 2011 at 5:17 PM CDT

Political contributions from drug maker Merck to Texas Gov. Rick Perry are substantially higher than he said at Monday night's CNN/Tea Party Express debate.

Perry low-balled the number, saying the contribution was just $5,000. But since 2001. Merck has given Perry a total of $28,500.

In the debate, Rep. Michele Bachmann accused Perry of mandating a statewide innoculation program using the Merck-made vaccine Gardasil after the pharmaceutical giant gave money for his 2006 campaign.

Perry said the contribution was just $5,000 and said: "And if you're saying I can be bought for five thousand — I'm offended." But the 2006 contribution was actually $6,000.

And there's more. The watchdog group says that over the past five years when Perry was raising money for the Republican Governors Association Merck gave the RGA $377,500.

The total? A shade over $400,000, about 80 times more than what Perry said.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Politics2012 Presidential ElectionRick Perry
Peter Overby
Peter Overby has covered Washington power, money, and influence since a foresighted NPR editor created the beat in 1994.
