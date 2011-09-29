Cain: Blacks 'Have Been Brainwashed' Into Supporting Liberals

"African-Americans have been brainwashed into not being open minded, not even considering a conservative point of view," Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain said Wednesday on CNN's The Situation Room. "I have received some of that same vitriol simply because I am running for the Republican nomination as a conservative. So it's just brainwashing and people not being open minded, pure and simple."

Cain believes, though, that he could win about one-third of the African-American vote.

After Cain's win last weekend in the Florida GOP Straw Poll, the former Godfather's Pizza CEO is very much in the news. He's been lifted to third place among GOP contenders — behind former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney and current Texas Gov. Rick Perry — in one recent poll.

