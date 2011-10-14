Mitt Romney Raised $14 Million In 3rd Qtr

Mitt Romney put up respectable if not breath-taking fundraising numbers for the third quarter of 2011, collecting somewhere north of $14 million.

But Romney is only raising money now to compete in the state caucuses and primaries to capture the Republican presidential nomination; he's not yet raising any money for the general election.

Given that Romney's campaign, like others, can get assistance from spending by independent groups using corporate money courtesy of Citizens United, while Romney's $14 million for the primary is less impressive than Texas Gov. Rick Perry's $17 million, it's only part of a much bigger story.

If Romney becomes the Republican nominee, he's likely to have plenty of money working on his behalf.

An excerpt from the Romney campaign's news release:

Today, Romney for President announced it has raised more than $32 million so far in the primary. The campaign will report raising more than $14 million for the third quarter, and more than $18 million for the second. This total represents only primary contributions as the campaign did not raise general election funds. In 2007, Romney collected $10 million for the third quarter reporting period.

Romney for President National Finance Chairman Spencer Zwick said, "We are proud of the $32 million we have raised for the campaign so far. This is just the start of the effort to help fuel Mitt Romney's message that will defeat President Obama next November."

