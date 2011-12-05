Ron Paul Campaign Continues Newt Gingrich Smackdown

There was more evidence Monday that Newt Gingrich really rubs Rep. Ron Paul and his campaign aides the wrong way.

After Gingrich, the latest Republican frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination defended the idea of Donald Trump, the real-estate developer and network reality show star, moderating a presidential debate later this month, someone at Paul's campaign sent an email that continued the Team Paul's smackdown of Gingrich.

Politico.com reported on the email which included the following:

"We agree, of course, with former Speaker Gingrich — this is a country of people of enormous talent. Those who deliver thousands of babies like Dr. Paul and those who spend their time focusing on promoting themselves for profit.

Ouch!

And that wasn't even the harshest line. The Paul campaign saved that for a super snarky Tiffany reference. Mitt Romney may just want to sit back and let the Paul campaign handle the political body punches against Gingrich. Paul's campaign is showing a real aptitude for it.

