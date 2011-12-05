© 2020 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Ron Paul Campaign Continues Newt Gingrich Smackdown

By Frank James
Published December 5, 2011 at 4:11 PM CST
A civil moment that belied the bad vibes between Rep. Ron Paul and Newt Gingrich, Nov. 22, 2011.
A civil moment that belied the bad vibes between Rep. Ron Paul and Newt Gingrich, Nov. 22, 2011.

There was more evidence Monday that Newt Gingrich really rubs Rep. Ron Paul and his campaign aides the wrong way.

After Gingrich, the latest Republican frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination defended the idea of Donald Trump, the real-estate developer and network reality show star, moderating a presidential debate later this month, someone at Paul's campaign sent an email that continued the Team Paul's smackdown of Gingrich.

Politico.com reported on the email which included the following:

"We agree, of course, with former Speaker Gingrich — this is a country of people of enormous talent. Those who deliver thousands of babies like Dr. Paul and those who spend their time focusing on promoting themselves for profit.

Ouch!

And that wasn't even the harshest line. The Paul campaign saved that for a super snarky Tiffany reference. Mitt Romney may just want to sit back and let the Paul campaign handle the political body punches against Gingrich. Paul's campaign is showing a real aptitude for it.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Politics2012 Presidential ElectionRon PaulNewt Gingrich
Frank James
Frank James joined NPR News in April 2009 to launch the blog, "The Two-Way," with co-blogger Mark Memmott.
See stories by Frank James