Hillary Clinton Hospitalized With Blood Clot After Concussion

By Dana Farrington
Published December 30, 2012 at 7:27 PM CST
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has been admitted to a New York hospital after doctors found a blood clot stemming from an earlier concussion.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has been admitted to a hospital for a blood clot "stemming from" a concussion earlier this month, Clinton spokesman Philippe Reines says. In a statement, Reines says doctors found the clot during a follow-up exam on Sunday.

"She is being treated with anti-coagulants and is at New York-Presbyterian Hospital so that they can monitor the medication over the next 48 hours," he says.

Clinton had been expected to return to work this coming week. CBS News reports:

"Aides and doctors say Clinton contracted a stomach virus in early December and became dehydrated, then fainted, fell and hit her head. She was diagnosed with a concussion on Dec. 13 and hasn't been seen in public since."

Update at 9:20 p.m. ET. Many, Many Miles:

NPR's Michele Kelemen tells our Newscast Desk that Clinton is the most-traveled secretary of state. An interactive on the State Department website shows that Clinton has logged more than 949,000 miles.

Dana Farrington
Dana Farrington is a digital editor coordinating online coverage on the Washington Desk — from daily stories to visual feature projects to the weekly newsletter. She has been with the NPR Politics team since President Trump's inauguration. Before that, she was among NPR's first engagement editors, managing the homepage for and the main social accounts. Dana has also worked as a weekend web producer and editor, and has written on a wide range of topics for NPR, including tech and women's health.
