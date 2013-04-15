'Mila' Is First Grandchild For George W. And Laura Bush

Jenna Bush Hager, daughter of former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, gave birth over the weekend to a girl.

Margaret Laura "Mila" Hager is named for her grandmothers, the former president announced in a statement. According to The Associated Press, the little girl's nickname is pronounced MEE-luh.

Chelsea Lauren / Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Jenna Bush in February. Over this past weekend, she gave birth to a girl.

Jenna Hager, now 31, is a Today Show correspondent. According to the show, husband Henry Hager says "both my girls are healthy and well." Mila weighed in at 6 pounds, 15 ounces.

CBS New York adds that earlier this month Jenna Hager "told People Magazine that her father, who has taken up art in his post-White House life, already has prepared three paintings for the baby — a portrait of the Hagers' cat, Bernadette, to place above the crib; landscape featuring a 'baby tree' from his Texas ranch; and a still life of the ranch's stone cross where the Hagers were married in 2008."

She also toldPeople that her father has "become an artiste. There's a whole new side of him, and he's so excited about the baby."

Update at 9:15 a.m. ET. First Photos:

Today has a series of photos of Mila, her parents and her grandparents.

Update at 9:05 a.m ET. Bush Says Painting Is "A Way To Create":

The former president tells The Dallas Morning News that "people are surprised" he's taken up painting. "Of course, some people are surprised I can even read," he adds.

Bush tells the newspaper that painting is "a way to create. I enjoy creating. ... You can express yourself in a way that's unique."

