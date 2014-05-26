Mudslinging Continues In Texas Lieutenant Governor Race

Republican candidates in the Texas lieutenant governor’s race are in the midst of a nasty battle leading up to a run-off election tomorrow.

Incumbent David Dewhurst and his opponent Senator Dan Patrick have been launching vicious attacks against one another, exposing all of the skeletons in each other’s closets — from mental health history to bankruptcy and name changes.

Ben Philpott of KUT in Austin joins Jeremy Hobson to discuss the vicious race.

[Youtube]

Guest

Ben Philpott, senior political reporter for KUT, a Here & Now contributor station. He tweets @BenPhilpottKUT.

