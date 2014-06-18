District Profile: Texas's 23rd Congressional

In our weekly look at congressional races across the country, we turn now to Texas’s 23rd congressional district, where Democratic U.S. Rep. Pete Gallego, the incumbent, will face Republican Will Hurd in November.

Hurd, a San Antonio native and former CIA agent, is attempting to shake things up in the Democrat-held district on the border between Texas and Mexico. The race is expected to be very close, in a district that has switched back and forth between Republicans and Democrats in recent years.

Ben Philpott of KUT joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson with details on the approaching race.

Ben Philpott, senior political reporter, covering politics and policy for KUT in Austin, part of the Here & Now Contributors Network. He tweets @BenPhilpottKUT.

