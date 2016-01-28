© 2020 KUT

Politics

The 7th Republican Debate (And Trump's 'Special') In 100 Words (And 3 Videos)

By Eyder Peralta
Published January 28, 2016 at 10:35 PM CST
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, talk after the Republican presidential primary debate on Thursday.
Trump stayed true to his word and didn't show up for the seventh GOP debate. Joking, Cruz channeled Trump: "Everyone on this stage is stupid, fat and ugly," he said to laughs. Trump faded and immigration once again flared as the most controversial subject among Republicans. Case in point, Cruz, Rubio and Bush clashed about a time when all of them took more moderate stands on immigration. The biggest drama, however, happened off stage. Trump told CNN that Fox executives apologized. Fox said not so and that Trump had demanded a $5 million donation to participate. The must-watch moments:

