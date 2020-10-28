© 2020 KUT

More People In Travis County Have Voted In The Past Two Weeks Than During The Entire 2016 Election

KUT 90.5 | By Marisa Charpentier
Published October 28, 2020 at 1:30 PM CDT
More Travis County voters have cast a ballot so far during early voting than in all of the 2016 presidential election.

The Travis County Clerk’s Office says 486,206 ballots had been cast in person and by mail as of Wednesday afternoon. In 2016, 477,588 ballots were cast during early voting and on Election Day.

The population has grown in Travis County since 2016, and there are around 123,000 more people registered to vote in the county this year. In the 2016 election, 65.24% of registered voters cast a ballot. So far this year, 56.85% of registered voters have voted.

That percentage will keep rising as early voting continues through Friday and voters head to the polls on Election Day this coming Tuesday. On Election Day in 2016, 103,536 people — or 14.14% of registered voters — cast a ballot.

The election looks different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Early voting is six days longer than it was in 2016, and more people are casting ballots by mail. By the end of the day Tuesday — the 15th day of early voting — Travis County had received 59,210 mail-in ballots. That’s nearly three times the number of mail-in ballots the county received during early voting in 2016.

