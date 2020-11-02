Election Day Is Today. Here's Everything Williamson County Voters Need To Know.

Lee esta historia en español.

Election Day is Tuesday. In addition to the presidential election, Williamson County voters have the chance to weigh in on a number of local and state races.

A record number of eligible Williamson County residents — more than 372,000 — registered to vote. About 70% of them cast a ballot, in person or by mail, during early voting.

If that doesn't include you, here’s everything you need to know to vote on Election Day. (Find Travis County voter information here and Hays County information here. Don't live in these counties? Go to VoteTexas.gov for everything you need to know.)

Make Sure You’re Registered

Go here to verify your registration anywhere in the state. The deadline to register in Texas was Oct. 5.

Polling Locations

You must vote at a location in the county where you live. Williamson County has a site for voters to find where their nearest polling location is and the expected wait time.

On Election Day, 57 polling locations are open in the county from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Poll workers will wear masks and face shields, encourage social distancing and sanitize voting machines. Voters are encouraged to also wear masks.

Don’t Forget An ID

Bring a photo ID that is up to date or expired up to four years. Voters 70 or older can bring a photo ID that has been expired for any length of time.

If you had trouble getting an ID and just don’t have one, you can bring one of these:

A government document showing your name and an address, like your voter registration certificate

A bank statement

A government check

A paycheck

A current utility bill

Your birth certificate

If you use one of these, you’ll have to sign a form that says you had a reasonable impediment to getting an ID.

Mail-In Ballots

Williamson County has for the first time introduced a website where residents can check the status of their mail-in ballots. With the unprecedented number of applications to vote by mail, Williamson County Elections Administrator Chris Davis said this is a way for voters to immediately check their ballot’s status, rather than having to wait for a response from the elections office.

Residents can check the status of their application, whether their ballot has been mailed to them and if it has been received and accepted. The deadline to apply to vote by mail was Oct. 23.

Voting Machines

The Williamson County Commissioners Court approved a new voting system for the county in April 2019.

Voters will receive a blank ballot at check-in to insert into the ExpressVote ballot marking devices. After making their selections, they will be prompted to print and review the ballot. Before leaving, voters must insert the ballot into the digital scanner or the vote won’t be counted.

Credit Williamson County

Curbside Voting

Every polling location will have a curbside option for voters. It is offered to all, but typically used by those who may be physically unable to enter the polling location. Davis said that it will be available for people who may be exhibiting COVID-19-related symptoms as well. Poll workers will be wearing added personal protective equipment while assisting curbside voters.

“It's not meant for a voter to use for expediency’s sake,” Davis said. “It's meant for a voter to use for their safety’s sake or for accessibility’s sake if they're not able to physically access their regular polling place.”

What’s On The Ballot?

We’ve put together a voter guide to help you learn more about who and what is on the ballot in Williamson County. You can also find a sample ballot on the county website.