2020 Austin ISD School Board Results: Zapata Wins D2, While D5 And D8 Candidates Head To Runoff

Lee esta historia en español.

Ofelia Maldonado Zapata has won the District 2 seat on Austin Independent School District’s Board of Trustees, according to results from Travis County.

No candidate received 50% of the vote in District 5 or District 8, so the top two candidates in each race move on to a runoff.

In District 5, that's Lynn Boswell and Jennifer Littlefield, who garnered 38.07% and 36.54% of the votes respectively.

In District 8, Leticia Moreno Caballero and Noelita Lugo got the most votes. Caballero received 45.82% of votes, while Lugo received 29.8%.

District 3 candidate Kevin Foster was elected to the board after running unopposed.

Votes are not considered official until they're canvassed and certified by the county clerk. The county could receive more mail-in ballots on Wednesday.








