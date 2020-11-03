2020 Election Results: Democrat Mike Gleason Unseats Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody

Lee esta historia en español.

The incumbents up for reelection in Williamson County were successful at retaining their seats, except in one highly anticipated race – for sheriff. Republican Robert Chody was defeated by Democrat Mike Gleason, who picked up 56% of the votes to Chody’s 44%.

The embattled incumbent was indicted last month by a Williamson County grand jury on charges of tampering with evidence in the case of Javier Ambler, who died in deputies’ custody last year.

Gleason will return to a department he worked in for 24 years before retiring in 2016.

Voter turnout was strong, at more than 74%. While Republicans still occupy the majority of local positions – maintaining a history of mostly conservative officeholders – the Democrats who picked up seats in 2018 were able to hold onto them this year.

*signifies incumbent

Uncontested Races