2020 Election Results: Democrat Mike Gleason Unseats Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody
The incumbents up for reelection in Williamson County were successful at retaining their seats, except in one highly anticipated race – for sheriff. Republican Robert Chody was defeated by Democrat Mike Gleason, who picked up 56% of the votes to Chody’s 44%.
The embattled incumbent was indicted last month by a Williamson County grand jury on charges of tampering with evidence in the case of Javier Ambler, who died in deputies’ custody last year.
RELATED | 2020 General Election Results For Central Texas
Gleason will return to a department he worked in for 24 years before retiring in 2016.
Voter turnout was strong, at more than 74%. While Republicans still occupy the majority of local positions – maintaining a history of mostly conservative officeholders – the Democrats who picked up seats in 2018 were able to hold onto them this year.
*signifies incumbent
Uncontested Races
- Shawn Dick (Republican), District Attorney
- Larry Gaddes (Republican), Tax Assessor-Collector
- Betsy F. Lambeth* (Republican), District Judge for the 425th Judicial District