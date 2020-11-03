© 2020 KUT

Politics

2020 Election Results: Democrat Mike Gleason Unseats Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody

KUT 90.5 | By Allyson Ortegon
Published November 3, 2020 at 6:44 PM CST
Supporters of candidates on the ballot in Williamson County wave to voters at a polling site in Cedar Park on Tuesday.
Julia Reihs
/
KUT
Lee esta historia en español.

The incumbents up for reelection in Williamson County were successful at retaining their seats, except in one highly anticipated race – for sheriff. Republican Robert Chody was defeated by Democrat Mike Gleason, who picked up 56% of the votes to Chody’s 44%.

The embattled incumbent was indicted last month by a Williamson County grand jury on charges of tampering with evidence in the case of Javier Ambler, who died in deputies’ custody last year.

RELATED | 2020 General Election Results For Central Texas

Gleason will return to a department he worked in for 24 years before retiring in 2016.

Voter turnout was strong, at more than 74%. While Republicans still occupy the majority of local positions – maintaining a history of mostly conservative officeholders – the Democrats who picked up seats in 2018 were able to hold onto them this year.

*signifies incumbent

Uncontested Races

  • Shawn Dick (Republican), District Attorney
  • Larry Gaddes (Republican), Tax Assessor-Collector
  • Betsy F. Lambeth* (Republican), District Judge for the 425th Judicial District

Allyson Ortegon
Allyson Ortegon is the Williamson County reporter for KUT.
