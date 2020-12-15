It's Election Day For Runoffs In Austin And Georgetown. Here's What You Need To Know To Vote.

It’s Election Day in Travis and Williamson counties, which means it’s the last day residents have to vote in the December runoffs. Not sure if there’s something on your ballot or where to go to vote during the pandemic? Here’s everything you need to know.

Make Sure You're Registered

You can go here to verify your registration anywhere in the state. The deadline to register to vote in the December runoffs has passed.

What's On The Ballot?

Travis County residents:

Districts 6 and 10 on the Austin City Council (find your district)

District 5 and the at-large seat on the Austin Independent School District’s Board of Trustees (find your district)

Find a sample ballot here.

Williamson County residents:

District 6 on the Austin City Council (find your district)

District 2 on the Georgetown City Council (find your district)

Find sample ballots here.

When And Where Can I Vote?

Travis County residents:

Election Day polling locations are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Find locations here.

Williamson County residents:

Election Day polling locations are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Find locations here.

Don't Forget Your ID

Make sure to bring a photo ID. The ID should be up to date or expired up to four years. Voters 70 or older can bring a photo ID that has been expired for any length of time. If you had trouble getting an ID and can’t get one, here are some alternatives:

government document showing your name and an address, such as your voter registration certificate

current utility bill

bank statement

government check

paycheck

birth certificate

If you use one of these, you’ll have to sign a form that says you had a reasonable impediment to getting an ID.



COVID-19 Precautions

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, you should wear a face covering at the polls, wash your hands before and after voting, and keep at least 6 feet between yourself and others. Don't vote in person if you feel sick. Counties are implementing safety measures, like installing plexiglass barriers and giving voters finger coverings or wooden sticks so they don’t have to directly touch the voting machines.

Voting By Mail?

Mail-in ballots must be received by the county where you live by 5 p.m. the day after Election Day (as long as they’re postmarked on or before Election Day). It’s recommended you mail in your completed ballot at least seven days before Election Day to ensure it gets there on time.

You can check the status of your mail-in ballot online.

You can also hand deliver your mail-in ballot to your county elections office on Election Day by 7 p.m.



Travis County: 5501 Airport Boulevard, Austin (this location includes a drive-thru for hand delivery)

Williamson County: 301 SE Inner Loop, Georgetown

Remember: You can only drop off your own ballot, and you’ll have to show ID and sign a roster.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said there are no drive-thru locations to drop off your ballot this election. You can drop off your ballot in a drive-thru at 5501 Airport Boulevard.

Got a tip? Email Marisa Charpentier at mcharpentier@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @marisacharp.

