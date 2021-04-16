Early Voting Starts Monday. Here's What Hays County Voters Need To Know.

Hays County voters will decide on a roughly $238 million school bond package, and elect members to local school boards and city councils this May election.

Here are some of the highlights.

Hays CISD Bond

The school district is seeking $238 million in bond money to keep up with school district growth, renovate existing buildings and expand stadiums. This will affect voters across the county, in cities like Buda and Kyle and smaller towns like Driftwood and Uhland. The district has an interactive election map available here.

The fast-growing district is on track to reach capacity in its elementary schools by the 2023-2024 school year, so some of the bond money would go toward building a new elementary school. Other projects to accommodate growth include starting an orchestra program and buying land for future schools.

Other propositions on the ballot include $29 million for a Hays CISD central office, and $2 million to upgrade district technology.

A full list of the propositions on the ballot is here. Voters will also decide two board of trustee positions. See the list of candidates here.

Other elections

People who live in the small sliver of the county that's included in the Austin city limits will have a chance to vote on eight propositions. For a full list of those propositions, visit our coverage here.

San Marcos CISD and Dripping Springs ISD both have school board elections. Dripping Springs is also looking to elect two new City Council members.

The City of Hays will be holding an election for a City Council member seat, and the City of Uhland will be holding an election for mayor.

There are two municipal utility district elections in Buda and north Hays.

The Hays County Elections Office is helping people with questions about which district or municipality they reside in. Call 512-393-7310 or email elections@co.hays.tx.us for help.

A full list of sample ballots is available here.

A full list of vote center locations for early voting and election day is available here.

