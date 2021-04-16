Early Voting Starts Monday. Here's What Williamson County Voters Need To Know.

Early voting for the May election starts Monday. Williamson County residents will see school board and city council races on the ballot, as well as some sizable bonds.

Here are some of the highlights.

Georgetown

Georgetown voters have a $90 million mobility bond on their ballots. The bond will fund road and transportation projects, mostly in the southeast parts of Georgetown.

Projects include widening SE Inner Loop, Shell Road and D.B. Wood Road, and enhancing Williams Drive. The city has an interactive map of all the projects:

If approved by voters, the work would begin in October and is expected to be completed over the next seven years.

To afford this, the city expects it will need to raise its property tax rate by 3 cents. That means the average Georgetown resident — someone with a $278,000 home — would see their property taxes increase by around $80.

City Manager David Morgan said the bond is meant to reduce traffic congestion and cater to the area's growing population.

Georgetown also has City Council and school board seats on the ballot. Find your sample ballot here.

Hutto

Hutto has 27 propositions on the ballot to amend its charter. The city is looking to bring it up to date and be more in line with changes that residents asked to see.

One proposition would allow voters to determine how the mayor and City Council members are paid. Another proposition would require that public comments be allowed before any other business at meetings. And another would require the mayor and City Council members to forfeit their office if they miss five meetings in a 12-month period.

Hutto also has City Council seats up for vote. Find your sample ballot here.

Jarrell Independent School District

The $113.37 million bond in Jarrell ISD will help the district expand as enrollment goes up.

The district expects students will exceed capacity at some schools beginning next year. The bond will cover costs for new schools, transportation, security and land to allow for the growth. The district's stadium will also be improved with the funds.

The bond will not require an increase to the school district tax rate. Find your sample ballot here.

Liberty Hill Independent School District

Liberty Hill ISD will be using its $491.7 million bond to plan for the district's growth until 2025.

The bond includes funding for new schools, campus buildings, land and technology to accommodate a growing student population.

Liberty Hill ISD Superintendent Steve Snell said with the current tax rate and expected growth, the bond will not raise taxpayers' rate.

Snell said the district expects 10,000 new students to join the district in the next five years, more than doubling the current total enrollment.

Liberty Hill residents will also see City Council and school board races on the ballot. Find your sample ballot here.

Other elections

There are also city council races in Cedar Park, Leander and Round Rock. And some school board seats are up for election in Pflugerville ISD.

Multiple municipal utility district bonds are also on the ballot.

Live in Austin? Eight propositions are on the ballot. Read about them here.

Where and when can I vote?

Early voting is April 19-27. Election Day is May 1, which is a Saturday.

To find a polling location near you, check out the map below, or see the full list of locations here.