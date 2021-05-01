May 2021 Election Results: Williamson County

Lee esta historia en español.

Final results are in for the May 1 election in Williamson County, with 27 of 27 polling places reporting. The majority of propositions on the ballot passed, while some incumbents in both school board and city council races were defeated.

Here are some of the highlights.

Bond Elections

Georgetown residents were decidedly in favor of a $90 million bond for road and transportation projects. Construction on those projects will begin in the fall.

Voters in both Liberty Hill Independent School District and Jarrell Independent School District approved the districts' bond packages. Liberty Hill ISD's bond totals nearly $500 million. Jarrell ISD asked for $113 million.

The bonds will cover the cost of expansion in the districts as enrollment goes up.

City Council Elections

Jim Penniman-Morin beat Dorian Chavez for Place 1 in Cedar Park. Claudia Chavez lost to incumbent Anne Duffy for Place 3. And Kevin Harris beat Collin Klein for Place 5.

Incumbent Georgetown City Council Member Kevin Pitts beat Jason Righteous Norwood for the District 5 seat, while Amanda Parr beat incumbent Mary Calixtro for District 1.

Incumbent Leander Mayor Troy Hill lost his reelection bid in a tight race with Christine Sederquist. Mike Sanders won Place 2 in a race against incumbent Annette Sponseller and Esmeralda Traube. Donnie Mahan pulled ahead of Nacole Thompson and Steve Hanes for the empty Place 4 seat. And Becki Ross narrowly beat incumbent Marci Cannon for Place 6.

Chris Pezold beat Kim Sanders in the Liberty Hill race for Place 1. For Place 3, incumbent Gram Lankford lost to Crystal Mancilla. Angela Jones will take the Place 5 seat from incumbent Liz Rundzieher.

Round Rock City Council incumbent Matt Baker beat Janneke Parrish to keep the Place 3 seat. And Kristin Stevens beat Tina Steiner for Place 5.

School Board Elections

Jen Mauldin beat Tim Carr in the Georgetown Independent School District Board of Trustees race. Stephen Benold will take another GISD seat, beating incumbent Ben Stewart and Jeff Siegismund.

Michael Ferguson defeated Charlene Stevens, Antonio Cañas and Steve Messana for Liberty Hill ISD's school board. Kathy Major and Anthony Buck rejoin the LHISD board with no opponents.

And a six-way race for an LHISD seat between Cory Milam, Robert Baughn, Lockie Ealy, Jennifer Williams, Aurora Trahan and Kristi Hargrove shows Hargrove leading the pack.

Other Elections

All the results coming in from Williamson County are available here.

Find the results of Austin's eight propositions here.

