May 2021 Election Results: Hays County School Districts

Lee esta historia en español.

Hays County voters approved about $190 million out of a roughly $238 million bond proposal for the Hays Consolidated Independent School District. Three out of the district’s six propositions passed, Hays County election results show.

Much of that money is intended to help the district keep up with growth. Hays CISD is on track to reach capacity in its elementary schools by 2023 and in its middle schools by 2024.

Proposition A was approved with nearly 60% of the vote. It puts millions toward building a new elementary school and expanding middle schools. There’s also money to buy more buses and land for future schools or facilities.

Proposition B, which has to do with renovating and rehabilitating existing campuses, was approved with 58% of the vote. Proposition F, which will provide technology upgrades and additional devices for students and teachers, was approved by 63% of voters.

Voters shot down about $13 million that would have gone toward expanding and renovating the stadiums at Lehman and Johnson high schools. About 56% of voters voted against it (Proposition C). Another $4 million was shot down that would have gone toward improvements at Shelton Stadium and Lehman High School’s baseball and softball complex. About 55% of voters voted against this proposition, Proposition D.

The majority of voters also did not support Proposition E, which would have put $30 million toward constructing a new administration building at the school district’s central office and renovating the existing central office. About 53% of voters voted against it.

Here’s a full list of the Hays CISD propositions that were on the ballot.

Two Hays CISD school board seats were also up for election. Will McManus won the at-large seat on board, with 55% of votes. Courtney Runkle won the District 3 seat, with 66% of the vote.

San Marcos CISD and Dripping Springs ISD also had elections for school board seats. Anne Halsey and Mari Salmi won seats on the San Marcos CISD board. Stefani Reinold, Mary Jane Hetrick and Shannon O’Connor won seats on the school board in Dripping Springs.

Overall, 8,740 Hays County voters voted this election, which is 6.2% of registered voters in the county.