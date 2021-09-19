Lincoln Project Asks if Gov. Abbott Stopped Ad Critical Of Him From Broadcasting During Football Gam

Anti-Trump conservative activists The Lincoln Project are implying that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stopped the broadcast of an advertisement critical of his record dealing with COVID 19.

The Ad — titled “Abbott’s Wall” — was scheduled to air nationally on The Longhorn Network during the University of Texas vs Rice game on Saturday.

A ticker on the advertisement counts off 3 million Texans sick with Covid resulting in now more than 60,000 residents dead.

It said the amount of lumber needed for that many coffins could build an 85 mile wall. The information is presented alongside the stark images of a wall of caskets.

Despite the organization paying $25,000 and clearing ESPN’s legal department, in a statement, the Lincoln Project said ESPN informed them 10 minutes before kickoff it would not air during the popular intrastate game.

We will not be deterred by @GregAbbott_TX’s radicalism in support of his own political prospects and reelection campaign.



We’re not finished with Governor Abbott. pic.twitter.com/20epOOPHzn — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 19, 2021

“We were informed that the ad would not run. When asked why, we were told it was a University-made decision,” said the statement.

ESPN didn't dispute the description, instead declining to comment.

“Did Greg Abbott or his allies assert political influence to ensure the advertisement was not broadcast?” asks the statement.

The video is the third attacking the governor in two months. The Lincoln Project has vowed more would come

"Buckle Up," said a spokesman in an email to TPR after the last ad was released.

The Governor appointed all the current regents of the University system.

Officials for the Governor and the University could not be reached for comment.

The Lincoln Project said it would be filing an open records request with the state.

The University of Texas open records portal was offline Sunday afternoon.

