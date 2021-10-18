Today’s the first day of early voting. Here’s what you need to know.

Today is the first day of early voting for the November elections. Eight state constitutional amendments are on the ballot, as well as a couple of city ballot measures, including a proposition to set mandatory police staffing levels in Austin.

Here’s what you need to know.

Important dates



The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Friday.

Early voting ends Oct. 29.

Election Day is Nov. 2.



Make sure you’re registered to vote

Go to this Texas Secretary of State website to check your registration status. The deadline to register to vote was Oct. 4.

Here’s what’s on the ballot

There are eight state constitutional amendments on the ballot. See what they're all about here. Austin residents also have two city-related propositions on their ballots. Proposition A mandates minimum staffing levels for the Austin Police Department. Prop B would allow the city to swap city-owned parkland for waterfront property.

In Williamson County, voters will weigh in on bonds for the Leander and Georgetown school districts.



Travis County voters can find out what their ballot will look like at VoteTravis.com. Scroll down to “Voter Lookup,” type in your information and hit “Look Me Up.” You’ll then see an option to “View My Ballot.”

Hays County voters can find their sample ballots here . Williamson County residents can find theirs here .

Here’s where to go to vote

Travis County residents can vote at any polling location in the county. During early voting, they’re open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Find a location near you here or below.

Williamson County residents can vote at the locations listed here . Hays County residents can vote at these locations .

Don’t forget your ID

Make sure to bring a photo ID . The ID should be up to date or expired up to four years. Voters 70 or older can bring a photo ID that has been expired for any length of time.

If you had trouble getting an ID and can’t get one, here are some alternatives:

government document showing your name and an address, such as your voter registration certificate

current utility bill

bank statement

government check

paycheck

birth certificate

If you use one of these, you’ll have to sign a form that says you had a reasonable impediment to getting an ID.

Requesting a mail-in ballot

Texans are eligible to vote by mail if they are 65 or older, out of the county during the election period, sick or disabled, or confined to jail but otherwise eligible to vote.

You have until Friday to apply for a mail-in ballot. The application must be received by that day, not just postmarked. Fill out the application at the link below and mail it in by the deadline or hand deliver it to your county’s elections division.

