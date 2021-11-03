2021 election results: Williamson County school bonds and charter amendments

About 12% of the more than 392,000 registered voters in Williamson County cast ballots this election. That's about the same as in the spring, but nowhere near the 76% of registered voters who voted a year ago in the presidential race.

Voters weighed in on bonds for school districts and changes to local city charters, among other measures. Here are those results.

School bonds

Georgetown ISD: The GISD bond consisted of five propositions, but only two passed.

The two, Proposition A and B, will cover the cost of updating and creating school facilities, buying school buses and land, and replacing and acquiring technology for schools.

Voters did not approve propositions for renovating the performing arts center, creating a new swim center or improving the tennis complex.

Leander ISD: The LISD bond was broken into three propositions.

Voters approved only Proposition B, which earmarks funds for replacing and updating existing technology for some students and in all classrooms.

They voted against Proposition A and C, which would have gone toward renovating school buildings, the performing arts centers and high school auditoriums.



City charters

Georgetown: The city put nine proposed amendments to its charter on the ballot. All passed.

The amendments include limiting the terms for mayor and City Council members; they may serve three consecutive terms with a two-year break before serving again. Another amendment requires City Council members to live in the district they would represent, and mayoral candidates to live within city limits for at least 12 months before Election Day.

A full list of amendments can be found on the city website.

Pflugerville: Thirteen propositions to update the city charter all passed.

They call for fixing grammar mistakes in the charter, updating wording to be gender neutral, prohibiting discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation, and updating some policies for City Council members. A complete list of the changes are on the city website.

Other Results

The results for all the races and propositions on the Williamson County ballot can be found here.

