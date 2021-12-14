Candidate field set for Texas 2022 primary elections

The candidates are set for Texas' 2022 primary elections after the filing deadline closed Monday night. All major statewide offices will be on the March 1 ballot, including governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is facing five primary challengers, according to the Texas secretary of state’s office. The most well-known among them are former Texas GOP Chair Allen West and former state Sen. Don Huffines, who are both positioning themselves as more conservative than the Republican incumbent.

Eight Democrats filed to run for Texas governor. Former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke is the likely frontrunner. Other Democratic candidates in the gubernatorial primary include Michael Cooper, who previously ran for lieutenant governor and the U.S. Senate, and Joy Diaz, a former journalist at KUT and the weekday public radio program Texas Standard from 2005 to 2021.

The Republican primary race for attorney general has three candidates running against incumbent Ken Paxton: U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert of Tyler, Land Commissioner George P. Bush and former Texas Supreme Court justice Eva Guzman. Despite an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, Paxton is considered politically vulnerable in the GOP primary, due to his securities fraud indictment from 2015 and an ongoing federal investigation into allegations of corruption by former top aides in his office. Five Democrats have also filed to run for the office. Among them are Dallas civil rights lawyer Lee Merritt, former ACLU lawyer Rochelle Garza and former Galveston Mayor Joe Jaworksi.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is not facing any well-known challengers in the Republican primary, but three Democrats are running to replace him.

Houston accountant and 2018 nominee Mike Collier is running against former Texas Democratic Party vice chairwoman Carla Brailey and state Rep. Michelle Beckley of Carrollton.

The 2022 statewide primary elections also include contests for agriculture commissioner, comptroller, land commissioner, a spot on the Texas Railroad Commission, and three seats on Texas Supreme Court among others.

The last day to register to vote in the 2022 primaries in Texas is Jan. 31. Early voting will begin Feb. 14.



2022 primary candidates for governor

Republican:



Greg Abbott

Paul Belew

Danny Harrison

Kandy Kaye Horn

Don Huffines

Allen West

Democrat:

Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez

Michael Cooper

Joy Diaz

Jack Daniel Foster Jr.

Deirdre Gilbert

R. Star Locke

Beto O’Rourke

Rich Wakeland

2022 primary candidates for lieutenant governor

Republican:



Trayce Bradford

Daniel Miller

Dan Patrick

Aaron Sorrells



Democrat:



Michelle Beckely

Carla Brailey

Mike Collier



2022 primary candidates for attorney general

Republican:



George P. Bush

Louie Gohmert

Eva Guzman

Ken Paxton



Democrat:

Mike Fields

Rochelle Mercedes Garza

Joe Jaworski

Lee Merritt

S. T-Bone Raynor



