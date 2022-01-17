Join us for a forum with candidates running for District 4 on the Austin City Council

Voters in North Central Austin are choosing a new City Council member to replace Greg Casar, who resigned from the District 4 seat to run for Congress. Early voting is underway and ends Friday. Election Day is Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Find more information on how and where to vote in this election here.

Seven people are running for this seat. You can learn more about them here. To hear more from the candidates, join KUT and the Austin Monitor for a virtual forum on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m. The forum will be streamed live on YouTube and KUT.org.

We also want your questions for the candidates. Use the form below to submit a question and then tune in to hear the candidates’ answers.