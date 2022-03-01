Texas Legislature: 2022 Primary Elections Results

See results for the Texas House and Senate districts in Central Texas below. The results were posted by the Texas Secretary of State's office at 11:30 p.m., when about 56% of polling locations were reporting. This post will be updated as more results come in.

Note: A runoff election will take place in races where no candidate earns more than 50% of the votes.

Texas House of Representatives

District 19 covers part of western Travis County and Blanco County.

Democrat: Pam Baggett (100%)

Republican: Justin Berry (33.68%), Nubia Devine (23.1%), Perla Hopkins (4.27%), Ellen Troxclair (38.96%)

District 20 encompasses most of Georgetown and includes Liberty Hill, Granger, Florence, Weir, Jarrell and Thrall.

Democrat: Raul Camacho (100%)

Republican: Terry M. Wilson* (100%)

District 45 includes all major cities in Hays County and some parts of Blanco County.

Democrat: Jessica “Sirena” Mejía (6.65%), Angela “Tiá Angie” Villescaz (10%), Erin Zwiener* (83.35%)

Republican: Michelle M. Lopez (100%)

District 46 covers most of East Austin, Manor and Pflugerville.

Democrat: Sheryl Cole* (100%)

Republican: Sam Strasser (100%)

District 47 covers much of western Austin, including Bee Cave and a small portion near Manchaca.

Democrat: Vikki Goodwin* (100%)

Republican: Rob McCarthy (100%)

District 48 includes much of South, Southwest and West Austin, including West Lake Hills, Rollingwood and San Leanna.

Democrat: Donna Howard* (100%)

Republican: None

District 49 stretches from Sunset Valley and into Northern Austin, covering much of the area west of I-35.

Democrat: Gina Hinojosa* (100%)

Republican: Katherine Griffin (100%)

District 50 goes from North Austin and up to parts of Pflugerville.

Democrat: David Alcorta (19.55%), James Talarico (80.45%)

Republican: Victor Johnson (100%)

District 51 covers much of Southeast Austin and includes Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Democrat: Cody Arn (2.11%), Albino “Bino” Cadenas (4.1%), Maria Luisa “Lulu” Flores (62.21%), Mike Hendrix (3.52%), Claire Campos-O’Neal (6.49%), Cynthia Valadez-Mata (10.48%), Matt Worthington (11.09%)

Republican: Robert Reynolds (100%)

District 52 spans Round Rock, Hutto, Taylor and a small part of Georgetown.

Democrat: Luis Echegaray (100%)

Republican: Caroline Harris (30.17%), Nelson Jarrin (27%), Patrick McGuinness (35.38%), Jonathan Schober (7.45%)

District 136 covers western Williamson County, including Northwest Austin, Cedar Park, Leander, and the Brushy Creek area.

Democrat: John H. Bucy III* (100%)

Republican: Michelle Evans (83.4%), Amin Salahuddin (16.6%)

Texas Senate

District 5 covers Williamson and Bastrop counties and then extends northeast through another nine counties.

Democrat: None

Republican: Charles Schwertner* (100%)

District 14 runs through most of Austin, Pflugerville, Manor and Sunset Valley.

Democrat: Sarah Eckhardt* (100%)

Republican: None

District 21 runs from the southeastern part of Travis County down through the Rio Grande Valley.

Democrat: Judith Zaffirini* (100%)

Republican: Julie Dahlberg (100%)

District 24 covers most of the Hill Country and a sliver of northwest Travis County, including much of Leander and Cedar Park.

Democrat: Kathy Jones-Hospod (80.28%), Jeremy Kohlwes (19.72%)

Republican: Pete Flores (44.72%), Lamar Lewis (20.63%), Raul Reyes (34.66%)

District 25 extends from western Travis County through Blanco and Hays counties and goes down through New Braunfels and part of San Antonio.

Democrat: Robert Walsh (100%)

Republican: Channon Cain (19.6%), Donna Campbell* (80.4%)