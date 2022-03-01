Williamson County: 2022 Primary Elections Results

Early voting results for the Williamson County Primary Election have been tallied, and they show many of the county's incumbents are ahead of their party challengers.

* Indicates incumbent



County judge

Republican: Ryan Gallagher (38.93%), Bill Gravell* (61.07%)

Democrat: Blane Conklin (100%)

County courts at law

Judge, No. 1

Republican: Brandy Hallford* (100%)

Democrat: Brian McConnell (100%)

Judge, No. 2

Republican: Laura Barker* (77.21%), Robert F. Maier (22.79%)

Democrat: None

Judge, No. 3

Republican: Doug Arnold* (100%)

Democrat: Thomas Velez (100%)

Judge, No. 4

Republican: John B. McMaster* (100%)

Democrat: None

District clerk

Republican: Lisa David* (100%)

Democrat: None

County clerk

Republican: Nancy E. Rister* (100%)

Democrat: Erica Smith (100%)

County treasurer

Republican: Scott Heselmeyer (100%)

Democrat: None

County constable

Precinct 3:

Republican: Matthew Lindemann (100%)

Democrat: None

Commissioners Court

Precinct 2 covers the western part of the county including Liberty Hill, Cedar Park and Leander.

Republican: J.T. Cox (40.05%), Cynthia Long* (59.95%)

Democrat: Brigid Lester (100%)

Precinct 4 encompasses the eastern side of the county from Hutto out to Thorndale and up towards Granger to Bartlett and Jarrell.

Republican: Terri Romere (36.17%), Russ Boles* (63.83%)

Democrat: Jose Orta (100%)

Justices of the peace

Precinct 1:

Republican: Russell Winston Collins (100%)

Democrat: KT Musselman* (100%)

Precinct 2:

Republican: Angela Williams (100%)

Democrat: Sara Groff (83.76%), Jim MacKay (16.24%)

Precinct 3:

Republican: Evelyn McLean* (100%)

Democrat: Renée Schalk (100%)

Precinct 4:

Republican: Carole Callahan (26.87%), Rhonda Redden (50.05%), Matthew Brading (23.08%)

Democrat: Stacy Hackenberg* (100%)