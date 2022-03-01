© 2022 KUT

Politics

Williamson County: 2022 Primary Elections Results

KUT 90.5 | By Allyson Ortegon
Published March 1, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST
A person walks out of a polling location.
Julia Reihs
/
KUT
A person walks out of a polling location in Williamson County in 2020.

Early voting results for the Williamson County Primary Election have been tallied, and they show many of the county's incumbents are ahead of their party challengers.

* Indicates incumbent

County judge

Republican: Ryan Gallagher (38.93%), Bill Gravell* (61.07%)
Democrat: Blane Conklin (100%)

County courts at law

Judge, No. 1

Republican: Brandy Hallford* (100%)
Democrat: Brian McConnell (100%)

Judge, No. 2

Republican: Laura Barker* (77.21%), Robert F. Maier (22.79%)
Democrat: None

Judge, No. 3

Republican: Doug Arnold* (100%)
Democrat: Thomas Velez (100%)

Judge, No. 4

Republican: John B. McMaster* (100%)
Democrat: None

District clerk

Republican: Lisa David* (100%)
Democrat: None

County clerk

Republican: Nancy E. Rister* (100%)
Democrat: Erica Smith (100%)

County treasurer

Republican: Scott Heselmeyer (100%)
Democrat: None

County constable

Precinct 3:

Republican: Matthew Lindemann (100%)
Democrat: None

Commissioners Court

Precinct 2 covers the western part of the county including Liberty Hill, Cedar Park and Leander.

Republican: J.T. Cox (40.05%), Cynthia Long* (59.95%)
Democrat: Brigid Lester (100%)

Precinct 4 encompasses the eastern side of the county from Hutto out to Thorndale and up towards Granger to Bartlett and Jarrell.

Republican: Terri Romere (36.17%), Russ Boles* (63.83%)
Democrat: Jose Orta (100%)

Justices of the peace

Precinct 1:

Republican: Russell Winston Collins (100%)
Democrat: KT Musselman* (100%)

Precinct 2:

Republican: Angela Williams (100%)
Democrat: Sara Groff (83.76%), Jim MacKay (16.24%)

Precinct 3:

Republican: Evelyn McLean* (100%)
Democrat: Renée Schalk (100%)

Precinct 4:

Republican: Carole Callahan (26.87%), Rhonda Redden (50.05%), Matthew Brading (23.08%)
Democrat: Stacy Hackenberg* (100%)

Allyson Ortegon
Allyson Ortegon is the Williamson County reporter for KUT. Got a tip? You can email her at aortegon@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @allysonortegon.
