Williamson County: 2022 Primary Elections Results
Early voting results for the Williamson County Primary Election have been tallied, and they show many of the county's incumbents are ahead of their party challengers.
* Indicates incumbent
County judge
Republican: Ryan Gallagher (38.93%), Bill Gravell* (61.07%)
Democrat: Blane Conklin (100%)
County courts at law
Judge, No. 1
Republican: Brandy Hallford* (100%)
Democrat: Brian McConnell (100%)
Judge, No. 2
Republican: Laura Barker* (77.21%), Robert F. Maier (22.79%)
Democrat: None
Judge, No. 3
Republican: Doug Arnold* (100%)
Democrat: Thomas Velez (100%)
Judge, No. 4
Republican: John B. McMaster* (100%)
Democrat: None
District clerk
Republican: Lisa David* (100%)
Democrat: None
County clerk
Republican: Nancy E. Rister* (100%)
Democrat: Erica Smith (100%)
County treasurer
Republican: Scott Heselmeyer (100%)
Democrat: None
County constable
Precinct 3:
Republican: Matthew Lindemann (100%)
Democrat: None
Commissioners Court
Precinct 2 covers the western part of the county including Liberty Hill, Cedar Park and Leander.
Republican: J.T. Cox (40.05%), Cynthia Long* (59.95%)
Democrat: Brigid Lester (100%)
Precinct 4 encompasses the eastern side of the county from Hutto out to Thorndale and up towards Granger to Bartlett and Jarrell.
Republican: Terri Romere (36.17%), Russ Boles* (63.83%)
Democrat: Jose Orta (100%)
Justices of the peace
Precinct 1:
Republican: Russell Winston Collins (100%)
Democrat: KT Musselman* (100%)
Precinct 2:
Republican: Angela Williams (100%)
Democrat: Sara Groff (83.76%), Jim MacKay (16.24%)
Precinct 3:
Republican: Evelyn McLean* (100%)
Democrat: Renée Schalk (100%)
Precinct 4:
Republican: Carole Callahan (26.87%), Rhonda Redden (50.05%), Matthew Brading (23.08%)
Democrat: Stacy Hackenberg* (100%)