Politics

Here's what you need to know to vote in the May 7 election in Hays County.

KUT 90.5 | By Riane Roldan
Published April 27, 2022 at 5:01 AM CDT
A sign says "vote here" outside the election entrance of the Hays County Government Center.
Julia Reihs
/
KUT

Early voting for the May 7 election is in full swing. There are two school board races and a big bond for Hays CISD on the ballot. View a sample ballot here.

Early voting runs through Tuesday, May 3. Polling location hours vary by date and location. Find a list of Hays County early voting locations and their hours here.

School board races

The Hays Consolidated Independent School District has three school board seats and a $115 million bond on the ballot. Here's what voters in the area can expect to see.

District 2: Esmeralda Pérez González ran unopposed and was declared the elected candidate.

District 4: Byron Severance, Amy Grant

District 5: Bear Heiser, Esperanza Orosco

Proposition A: The school district is asking voters to approve $115 million to spend on an academic support center to house the district's administrative staff. The bond would also go toward buying 55 new school buses. The district has a full list of proposed projects available here.

San Marcos CISD has one school board seat on the ballot this election.

District 4: Gabrielle Moore, Brian Shanks

City of Austin Proposition A

Some voters who live near Travis County will get to weigh in on whether to decriminalize marijuana and ban no-knock warrants. Find out more about Prop A here.

State propositions

Texas voters have the opportunity to decide on two constitutional amendments that experts say could help slow property tax increases. The Texas Newsroom has an explainer here.

Riane Roldan
Riane Roldan is the Hays County reporter for KUT, focusing on the costs and benefits of suburban growth. Got a tip? Email her at rroldan@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @RianeRoldan.
