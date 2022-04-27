Here's what you need to know to vote in the May 7 election in Hays County.

Early voting for the May 7 election is in full swing. There are two school board races and a big bond for Hays CISD on the ballot. View a sample ballot here.

Early voting runs through Tuesday, May 3. Polling location hours vary by date and location. Find a list of Hays County early voting locations and their hours here.

School board races

The Hays Consolidated Independent School District has three school board seats and a $115 million bond on the ballot. Here's what voters in the area can expect to see.

District 2: Esmeralda Pérez González ran unopposed and was declared the elected candidate.

District 4: Byron Severance, Amy Grant

District 5: Bear Heiser, Esperanza Orosco

Proposition A: The school district is asking voters to approve $115 million to spend on an academic support center to house the district's administrative staff. The bond would also go toward buying 55 new school buses. The district has a full list of proposed projects available here.

San Marcos CISD has one school board seat on the ballot this election.

District 4: Gabrielle Moore, Brian Shanks

City of Austin Proposition A

Some voters who live near Travis County will get to weigh in on whether to decriminalize marijuana and ban no-knock warrants. Find out more about Prop A here.

State propositions

Texas voters have the opportunity to decide on two constitutional amendments that experts say could help slow property tax increases. The Texas Newsroom has an explainer here.

