Here's what you need to know to vote in the May 7 election in Williamson County

Early voting for the May 7 election is underway, and multiple municipalities in Williamson County have propositions and mayoral and city council races on the ballot. View a sample ballot here.

Early voting runs through Tuesday, May 3. A list of locations to cast your vote in Williamson County can be found here.

Here's an overview of what's on the ballot:

Cedar Park

Mayor: Jim Penniman-Morin, Claudia Chavez, Mike Guevara

City Council Place 2: Collin Klein, Mel Kirkland*

City Council Place 4: Eric Boyce*, Dorian Chavez

City Council Place 6: Tim Kelly, Heather Jefts*

Propositions: Cedar Park has a nearly $160-million bond on the ballot. It is broken into three propositions.

Transportation projects in Proposition A would cost about $87 million. They include intersection improvements for New Hope Drive and Whitestone Boulevard at 183A.

Proposition B totals $42 million in funds for improvements and expansions of trails and parks, including Brushy Creek Sports Park and Veteran's Pool.

Proposition C includes $30 million for public safety, such as building a joint training facility for the police, fire and emergency management departments. It would also pay for an emergency operations center for emergency management to use during disasters.

Hutto

Mayor: Amanda 'Mandi' Villareal Salvo, Mike Snyder*

Place 3: Randal Clark, Ida Weaver

Place 6: Nicole Calderone, Amberley Kolar

Leander

Place 1: Kathryn Pantalion-Parker*, Trey Schisser

Place 3: Juan Alanis, Steve Hanes, Roslyn Littles, David McDonald

Place 5: Annette Sponseller, Chris Czernek*, Bill Louden

Propositions: Leander has 15 propositions on the ballot. Proposition A asks voters whether or not the city should continue with Capital Metro. If the city leaves the transit authority, Proposition B would determine whether the city would take the sales tax revenue that normally goes to Capital Metro, or lower the local sales tax rate to 1%.

The remaining propositions are 13 proposed city charter amendments. They would change term limits, allowing newly elected City Council members to take office after votes are canvassed, instead of waiting for other potential runoff races from that election period to wrap up.

They also address the authority of the city manager. For example, the changes would allow the city manager to appoint department directors and to review police department evaluations without City Council oversight.

Other elections

Liberty Hill, Bartlett and Florence all also have mayoral and city council elections going on.

Bartlett, Florence, Granger and Thrall ISDs have school bonds up for a vote, largely for expanding district facilities.

*signifies incumbent