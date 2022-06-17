© 2022 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

John Cornyn booed at Texas GOP convention in Houston

Houston Public Media News 88.7 | By Paul DeBenedetto,
Sergio Martínez-Beltrán, The Texas Newsroom
Published June 17, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT
Screen Shot 2022-06-17 at 2.54.57 PM.png
Susan Walsh
/
Reuters
Convention-goers have called Sen. John Cornyn a RINO -- Republican in name only -- for his role in brokering a gun deal in the Senate.

John Cornyn, the lead Republican working on a bipartisan gun agreement in the U.S. Senate, was heavily booed by the audience at Friday’s Texas GOP convention in downtown Houston.

For days convention-goers have labeled Cornyn a “RINO” — short for “Republican in name only” — for his role in brokering a gun deal in the wake of the Uvalde massacre and other recent shootings.

Cornyn, who is from Houston, has called tougher restrictions on guns a non-starter. The most recent details about the proposed deal do not include a ban on assault weapons or raising the minimum age for purchasing assault rifles.

Instead, the senior senator from Texas has pushed for things like financial incentives for states to enact and enforce “red flag laws” allowing law enforcement to petition for gun removal under certain circumstances in which a person is deemed dangerous to themselves or others. The law would also expand background checks to include the juvenile records of people under 21.

But while he’s made tough gun restrictions a poison pill for negotiations, Republicans at the convention nonetheless blasted Cornyn for his involvement, chanting "no red flags" and "say no to Cornyn."


 
Copyright 2022 Houston Public Media News 88.7. To see more, visit Houston Public Media News 88.7.

Tags

Politics John CornynTexas Republican PartyGuns
Paul DeBenedetto
Sergio Martínez-Beltrán, The Texas Newsroom
Related Content