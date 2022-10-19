Travis County Voter Guide: Here's everything you need to know to vote this election

The Nov. 8 election is a big one. The governor is up for election, Austinites are choosing a new mayor, and there are some notable bonds on the ballot, including one to fund affordable housing projects in Austin.

Confronting a long list of races at the polls can be daunting. But you can find out what exactly will be on your ballot and decide who or what you’re voting for ahead of time.

Here’s what you need to know to vote in Travis County.

Am I registered to vote?

First, make sure you’re registered. Go here to verify your registration.

What’s on my ballot?

Travis County residents will see a mix of statewide and local races on their ballot.

A few big statewide ones are:



Governor

Lieutenant governor

Attorney general

Railroad commissioner

Agriculture commissioner

Notable ones in Austin include:

Mayor

City Council members

Austin ISD school bonds

Affordable housing bond

Austin Community College bond

But there are many more! To find out what exactly will be on your ballot and to read about each candidate, check out the League of Women Voters’ Vote 411 guide. Just input your address below and you’ll see a list of candidates and propositions that will appear on your ballot, along with information about each of them.

You can print out your own personalized ballot at VoteTravis.com. Just scroll down and enter your name and birthday. Then, hit “Look Me Up” and on the right, hit “View My Ballot.” You can mark it up and take it with you to the polls. You cannot, however, use your cellphone or another electronic device at the polling site.

Where and when can I vote?

Early voting is Oct. 24 to Nov. 4. You can vote at any of the early voting locations in the county. The hours are Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 29 and Friday, Nov. 4, five voting “megacenters” will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Here’s a map of early voting locations:

On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, polling locations will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here’s a map of Election Day locations:

Don’t forget your ID

Make sure to bring a photo ID. The ID should be up to date or can be expired up to four years. Voters 70 or older can bring a photo ID that has been expired for any length of time.

If you had trouble getting an ID and don’t have one, here are some alternatives:



government document showing your name and an address, such as your voter registration certificate

current utility bill

bank statement

government check

paycheck

birth certificate

If you use one of these, you’ll have to sign a form that says you had a reasonable impediment to getting an ID.

Voting by mail

If you’re a registered voter in Texas, you can vote by mail if you:



will be away from your county on Election Day and during early voting;

are sick or disabled;

are 65 or older on Election Day;

are confined in jail, but eligible to vote; or

are expecting to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day.

Travis County residents can print and fill out an application to vote by mail here. The deadline to apply to vote by mail is Oct. 28.

If you're voting by mail, make sure your county's elections office receives your ballot on or before Election Day. You can mail in your ballot or hand deliver the sealed envelope to the county elections office. You'll need to show ID if you go in person.

The League of Women Voters has put together a detailed guide to voting by mail for Central Texas voters here.

Other voting resources:

