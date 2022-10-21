Watch Live: Candidates for the District 9 seat on Austin City Council join our virtual forum
Eight candidates are running for the District 9 seat on the Austin City Council. We'll hear from them in the last installment of KUT and the Austin Monitor's virtual forums today at noon.
We're expecting to have all eight candidates today:
- Zena Mitchell
- Zohaib “Zo” Qadri
- Greg Smith
- Joah Spearman
- Kym Olson
- Ben Leffler
- Linda Guerrero
- Tom Wald
Kathie Tovo currently represents District 9, which covers downtown and parts of Central and South Austin, but she is not running for reelection. Today's forum will be moderated by Sean Saldana from KUT and the Austin Monitor.
Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24. Election Day is Nov. 8.