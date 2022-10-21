© 2022 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Watch Live: Candidates for the District 9 seat on Austin City Council join our virtual forum

KUT 90.5 | By KUT Staff
Published October 21, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT

Eight candidates are running for the District 9 seat on the Austin City Council. We'll hear from them in the last installment of KUT and the Austin Monitor's virtual forums today at noon.

We're expecting to have all eight candidates today:

  • Zena Mitchell
  • Zohaib “Zo” Qadri
  • Greg Smith
  • Joah Spearman
  • Kym Olson
  • Ben Leffler
  • Linda Guerrero
  • Tom Wald

Kathie Tovo currently represents District 9, which covers downtown and parts of Central and South Austin, but she is not running for reelection. Today's forum will be moderated by Sean Saldana from KUT and the Austin Monitor.
Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24. Election Day is Nov. 8.

Tags
Politics 2022 ElectionsAustin City CouncilKUT
KUT Staff
See stories by KUT Staff
Related Content