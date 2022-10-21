Watch Live: Candidates for the District 9 seat on Austin City Council join our virtual forum

Eight candidates are running for the District 9 seat on the Austin City Council. We'll hear from them in the last installment of KUT and the Austin Monitor's virtual forums today at noon.

We're expecting to have all eight candidates today:



Zena Mitchell

Zohaib “Zo” Qadri

Greg Smith

Joah Spearman

Kym Olson

Ben Leffler

Linda Guerrero

Tom Wald

Kathie Tovo currently represents District 9, which covers downtown and parts of Central and South Austin, but she is not running for reelection. Today's forum will be moderated by Sean Saldana from KUT and the Austin Monitor.

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24. Election Day is Nov. 8.