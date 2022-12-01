You still have a chance to pick Austin's next mayor. Here's what to know to vote in the runoff.

The November election has come and gone but several races in Austin were left undecided. No single candidate in the race for mayor and three seats on the City Council garnered a majority of votes, so they were sent to a runoff election.

Here’s what to know to vote in the runoffs this December.

Who’s on the ballot?

The races for Austin mayor and City Council districts 3, 5 and 9 are on the ballot. These are the candidates:



Can I vote?

If you are an Austin resident and are registered to vote in the county where you live, you can vote in the election. You’ll vote on the Austin mayor’s race, and if you live in either district 3, 5 or 9, you’ll have a council race on your ballot as well.

To see if you’re registered to vote, go here. The deadline to register in this election has already passed.

To see what City Council district you live in, go here. Click “I Want To …" and "Find My Council District” and type in your address.

When can I vote?

Early voting starts Thursday and lasts through Dec. 9. Election Day is Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Where can I vote?

Below is a map of early voting locations in Travis County. You can find wait times at each location here.

Polling locations are open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

On Election Day, you can vote at one of the locations below between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Some parts of Austin fall outside of Travis County. If you live in one of those areas, here’s where to find voting locations:

Don't forget your ID

Make sure to bring a photo ID. The ID should be up to date or can be expired up to four years. Voters 70 or older can bring a photo ID that has been expired for any length of time.

If you had trouble getting an ID and don’t have one, here are some alternatives:

government document showing your name and an address, such as your voter registration certificate

current utility bill

bank statement

government check

paycheck

birth certificate

If you use one of these, you'll have to sign a form that says you had a reasonable impediment to getting an ID. Want to vote by mail?

If you’re a registered voter in Texas, you can vote by mail if you:

will be away from your county on Election Day and during early voting;

are sick or disabled;

are 65 or older on Election Day;

are confined in jail, but eligible to vote; or

are expecting to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day.

The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is Dec. 2. The League of Women Voters has put together a detailed guide to voting by mail for Central Texas voters here.