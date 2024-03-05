Early votes put Alex Villalobos in the lead for the Democratic nomination for Hays County sheriff

Alex Villalobos is in the lead to become the Democratic candidate in the Hays County sheriff's election.

Absentee and early votes put Villalobos ahead of Daniel Law with 67.4% of the votes.

Debate in the race has revolved around community concerns over the Hays County Jail, local fentanyl poisonings and the department’s relationship with the community. Here's where Villalobos stands on the issues.

Sheriffs serve four-year terms, and Texas does not limit the number of terms they can serve. After 14 years in office, Sheriff Gary Cutler is not seeking re-election. He has endorsed Republican Anthony Hipolito, who is running unopposed in that party's primary.

Hays County residents will vote between the winner of the Democratic primary and Hipolito in the Nov. 5 general election.