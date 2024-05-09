© 2024 KUT Public Media

Join KUT News at two free events this month designed to help our democracy thrive

KUT 90.5 | By Ben Philpott
Published May 9, 2024 at 6:15 PM CDT
It's easy to tune out what happens at City Hall, but what goes on inside the building has a major impact on residents' daily lives.

As part of Civics 101 week, we're hosting two free events to help residents get a better understanding of how government works and what role we each play in a thriving democracy. We hope you'll join us.

The price is right? How Austin spends your money

The city is getting ready to approve a new budget. What goes into deciding how to spend billions of dollars on local services and infrastructure? Join us for an interactive event that pulls back the veil on the Austin budget.

What

A free interactive program about the Austin budget and property taxes. We’ll have a gameshow that lets people guess how much different budget items really cost, along with a cake-enhanced activity to explain what property tax dollars fund. KUT reporters will be on hand to answer your questions about certain budget items. And, we’ve invited the announced candidates running for Austin mayor this November for a genuine candidate meet-and-greet.

When

Tuesday, May 21. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m.

Where

Austin PBS Studios, 6101 Highland Campus Dr., Building 3000

Why you should go

Be honest, you like to complain about taxes and how the city spends its money but you’re just not quite sure how it all works. This event is a fun and painless (unless you eat too much cake) way to be "in the know" the next time you’re out with friends and someone bring up the city budget.

Please RSVP for this free event.

What's your civic duty? A community discussion

You may have heard someone say it’s important to vote, and of course it is. But our civic duty goes beyond a trip to the ballot box. Join KUT News and 1A’s Jenn White for a live conversation exploring what we need to do every day to help our democracy thrive.

What

A free conversation hosted by 1A host Jenn White exploring how our individual civic duty contributes to how well our democracy works. Jenn will be joined by people in Austin trying to fight the good fight of educating and engaging the community to get residents more involved in our local government.

When

Wednesday, May 22. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Where

Rollins Theater at The Long Center (free parking for the first 200 cars)

Why you should go

Because we could all use a little boost to our civic pride nowadays.

Please RSVP for this free event.
